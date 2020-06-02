Kraus & MHR Team Return To Atlanta For Truck Race

Derek Kraus and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team return to Atlanta Motor Speedway this week for a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event that was postponed in March as racing was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kraus is shooting for a strong finish in his No. 19 NAPA AutoCare/ENEOS Toyota Tundra, as he makes his first start at Atlanta in the Vet Tix Camping World 200 on Saturday.

The 18-year-old series rookie from Stratford, Wisconsin is coming off a 16th-place finish last week in a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that marked a return to racing for the truck series. Kraus aims to build on his experience from that event as he competes at Atlanta.

Carrying the blue and gold NAPA colors on his truck serves as extra incentive at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the race being so close to the headquarters of NAPA AUTO PARTS. This year is also a special one, as Bill McAnally commemorates his 30th season in partnership with NAPA.

“We’re proud to carry the NAPA colors, representing more than 6,500 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and 17,000 NAPA AutoCare centers,” McAnally said.

The Atlanta event marks the fourth truck race of the 2020 season and the second event since the series returned to racing. NASCAR implemented a health and safety plan for the return events, which includes being run without fans in attendance. Practice and qualifying has also been eliminated, but most in-race procedures remain the same.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts About Atlanta

Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway

“My MHR team gave me a great Tundra at Charlotte and I learned a lot. I’m excited to go to Atlanta and build on that.”

BMR PR