Ross Chastain to Pilot Fourth Truck for Niece Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain will pilot a fourth truck for Niece Motorsports when the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) returns on May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chastain will make his third NGROTS start of the season, this time driving the No. 42 Circle Track Warehouse/Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet.

“I’m thrilled to get back to the track with Niece Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway, especially in this Circle Track Warehouse and Florida Watermelon Association paint scheme. I’ve missed being behind the wheel of these NASCAR race cars and race trucks and am really looking forward to Tuesday night’s race. We are definitely missing the fans, but it’s exciting to be able to return to racing in some capacity.”

Cody Efaw will serve as Chastain’s crew chief for the first race back in action for the NGROTS.

“We’re always thankful anytime we can have Ross behind the wheel,” said Efaw. “I’m looking forward to teaming up with him again. We’ve been away from the track for a long time – we are excited to get our season back under way.”

The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Circle Track Warehouse (circletrackwarehouse.com). Located in Mooresville, N.C., the store offers quality new and used race car parts and accessories.

As watermelon season continues, the Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) will be aboard the No. 42. The FWA (flfwa.com) was formed to enable growers and marketers of the Florida watermelon industry to unite. Organized membership allows the association to promote the consumption of watermelons grown in Florida. The FWA assists its members in the growing and marketing of watermelons by providing a forum through this Corporation’s meetings.

The NGROTS is slated to take the green flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Niece Motorsports PR