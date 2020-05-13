GMPartsNow to sponsor Hocevar Truck in 2020

Carson Hocevar Racing is pleased to announce GMPartsNow will return as a primary partner onboard Carson’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series #40 Silverado in 2020. Hocevar is scheduled to compete in nine Truck Series events for Niece Motorsports, and will carry GMPartsNow onboard the red and white Chevrolet.



GMPartsNow prides themselves in being one of the largest parts warehouses in the Midwest. With fast, convenient, and affordable shipping, GM Parts Now makes it easy for you to get your GM parts and accessories directly to your door, wherever you are located.



Carson made his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2019, with his second Truck Series start in the desert at Phoenix Raceway last fall. Hocevar drove for Jordan Anderson Racing in both events, helping with the transition from ARCA stock cars, into truck racing.



Although details in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedule remain uncertain, Hocevar plans to run the full nine event schedule that was put into place last fall with Niece Motorsports. In addition, Carson Hocevar Racing will do battle in a number of pro and super late model events across the country, as scheduling permits.



GMPartsNow is your go-to online auto parts store for OEM products. Their convenient finder tool will help you locate and order parts and accessories for your Chevy, Cadillac, Buick or GMC vehicle. Visit GMPartsNow.com to place an order, with shipping to your doorstep ongoing through COVID-19.



When NASCAR Truck action returns, fans can cheer for Carson in the #40 GMPartsNow, Niece Motorsports Silverado, live on FOX Sports 1, or by listening to MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). Keep up with the latest news and information by Liking Carson Hocevar Racing on Facebook, following Carson on Twitter and Instagram, and at www.CarsonHocevar.com

CHR PR