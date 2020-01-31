Shockwave Joins McAnally-Hilgemann Racing At Daytona

Officials with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing have announced that Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating will be the primary sponsor on their No. 19 Toyota Tundra for multiple races this season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Truck Series, beginning with the season opening event at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 14.

Shockwave, originally founded in 1965, is a Canadian company with global presence that designs and manufactures marine suspension seats for professional and recreational markets

Earlier this month, team owner Bill McAnally announced formation of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to field an entry in the truck series on a full-time basis this season. Eighteen-year-old Derek Kraus, who won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship last year with Bill McAnally Racing, will be behind the wheel for the new team as he competes in his first full season of truck competition.

“We’re pleased to have Shockwave join with us as we kick off our season as part of Speedweeks at Daytona,” McAnally said. “We have a great team and a very talented young driver. They are working hard in preparing the No. 19 Shockwave Toyota Tundra, as we aim to open the season with a strong performance.”

Kraus has five previous starts in the truck series with BMR, which fielded an entry in select events. The Stratford, Wisconsin native finished eighth at Phoenix Raceway in making his series debut in 2018 and notched another eighth-place finish at Dover International Speedway, in one of four starts he made in 2019.

He drove for Shockwave’s race team last summer at Sonoma Raceway – winning in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. He has also carried the Shockwave brand while competing in late model events.

“Derek has driven TA2 and Late Model racecars with great success for Shockwave Motorsports, in the past few years,” said company president David Smith. “We believe in the dedication and talent of driver, crew and team. Shockwave Marine Suspension seats are proud to be a part of the 2020 Gander Truck Series with this group.”

The NextEra Energy 250 truck series race at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on Fox Sports 1, and will air on radio on the Motor Racing Network, on Friday, Feb. 14, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Shockwave works to create the best marine suspension seats in the world to provide a safer, more comfortable and exciting ride. It uses state-of-the-art technology, superior design and quality components in making the open water more accessible to customers.

