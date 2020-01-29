CGM Names New Crew Chief For 2020

We are excited to announce Jeff "Hollywood" Hammond will be the crew chief for the #68 Rackley Roofing-Clay Greenfield Motorsports team for the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. Clay Greenfield will compete in at least 8 NGROTS races with Rackley Roofing as the primary sponsor.



Jeff Hammond brings to the team experience. Jeff's career in NASCAR began in 1974, working as a tire changer for Walter Ballard. Becoming one of the best jackmen in the business, Hammond served on all three of driver Cale Yarborough's Winston Cup championship seasons. Legendary driver Darrell Waltrip took over for Yarborough in 1981, and the Junior Johnson-owned team won yet another championship. At the encouragement of Waltrip, Johnson promoted Jeff to the crew chief position for the start of the 1982 season, and as the saying goes, "The Rest Is History." The combination of owner Johnson, driver Waltrip, and crew chief Hammond set the sport of NASCAR on fire. Two more championships and 43 wins followed. The wins include a Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and 7 straight wins at Bristol, to name a few. His success has placed Hammond in the record books as one of NASCAR's all-time great crew chiefs. Besides his love of racing, Jeff also has a passion for horses, rodeos, team roping, and hunting.



Jeff is also a partner in "Performance Instruction & Training" (PIT), a pit crew training program that has trained the most sought after pit crew members in motorsports since 2001. Graduates have gone on to win series championships in all forms of stock car racing and PIT graduates tout four consecutive individual All-Star Pit Crew Challenge Champions. Alumni of the program are now in Pit Crew Coordinator positions at many of racing's most competitive teams. PIT also does motivational and team-building experiences for many Fortune 500 companies such as United Airlines, Penske Truck Leasing, and Northrop Grumman.



"It's like coming full circle to be able to return to the top of the box for such a first-class team and a hungry driver like Clay Greenfield. I believe this Rackley Roofing #68 is going to turn some heads and prove that we're a team to respect!" Jeff Hammond



"We are thrilled to have a legendary crew chief like Jeff join our team and help take us to the next level. With the addition of Jeff combined with equipment upgrades Rackley Roofing has allowed us to make, we are poised to have the most successful season in CGM's history." Clay Greenfield owner of CGM says



“With the arrival of Jeff Hammond, we just moved into a new 7,000 SQFT facility in Murfreesboro Tn. We will continue to strive for constant improvement, invest in new trucks, new equipment, and new technology and as we position ourselves to be a contender in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for years to come.” Curtis Sutton, CEO of Rackley Roofing Comments.

CGM PR