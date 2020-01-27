Tate Fogleman Joins Young's Motorsports

Young’s Motorsports announced today that short track standout, Tate Fogleman has been signed as the pilot of the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) season. The Durham, N.C., native - is a third-generation racer and the son of super late model and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Jay Fogleman. La Grange, N.C., based Solid Rock Carriers has partnered with Fogleman as the primary sponsor of the No. 02.



Fogleman first climbed behind the wheel of a stock car at age 7 and hasn’t looked back. At just 15 years old he became the youngest ever Pro All-Star Series (PASS) South Super Late Models champion. The High Point University sophomore has previously made three NGROTS starts, his best finish coming in 15th at Michigan (2018) and has continued to compete in both PASS and CARS Super Late Model Tour, events.



“I am looking forward to getting back to work with the Young’s Motorsports guys,” exclaimed Fogleman. “I think we will be able to accomplish a lot this year. Chad (Kendrick), my crew chief, knows how driven I am to race and we are ready to tackle this season head-on. Huge thanks to my longtime sponsor Solid Rock Carriers for coming on board the truck this season. They have been supporting me since I started pro late model racing when I was 12, and I'm truly honored to have them on the truck. I am really grateful to Tyler Young and the Young family for their support and this opportunity.”



Entering his fourth season with the organization, NGROTS veteran Chad Kendrick will serve as crew chief.



“We are looking forward to this year, another great opportunity for Young’s Motorsports and myself to team up with one of the up and coming young talents in racing. Tate has driven a few races for us and shown tremendous potential. We are setting realistic, but high goals for the 2020 season. Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, M.O.) being one of the most challenging tracks we race was his first time in a truck - he picked it up very quickly and was very competitive so I am excited to build on that. Tate is a talented super late model racer and seems eager and willing to do what it takes to run well at one of the highest levels of racing. It’s not often you get paired with a driver that shares your energy and drive to compete, I can’t wait to get the season kicked off with him.”



Kendrick has six NGROTS victories to his credit and has previously manned the helm for Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Tyler Dippel, Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano.



“Our organization is thrilled to get Tate back into one of our trucks,” said team principal, Tyler Young. “2019 was a huge year for us and we are excited to have such an accomplished young racer behind the wheel of the (No.) 02 truck this season.”



Fogleman and Kendrick will make their season debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday, February 14. The NextEra Energy Resources 250 will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (ET).



For more information on partnership opportunities with Tate Fogleman Racing, please contact Grupo Carrera at (980) 435-9894 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Young Motorsports PR