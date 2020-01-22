Thorsport Racing to celebrate its silver anniversary at Daytona International Speedway

ThorSport Racing will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series when the 2020 season begins Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

Since its inception, the Sandusky-based team has tallied 12 consecutive seasons with at least one win in Gander Trucks and has wheeled into Victory Lane a total of 30 times in the series with Terry Cook, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, and Chase Briscoe.

The team has amassed 253 top-five, and 533 top-10 finishes in the series, in addition to 33 pole awards. Its drivers have finished within the top 10 in points 27 times, including 13 consecutive seasons in the top 10 by Crafton (2007-2019).

ThorSport Racing has a combined four drivers' championships - one in the ARCA Menards Series with 10-time champion Frank Kimmel and three in Gander Trucks all with Crafton.

Over the years, ThorSport has captured three Rookie of the Year titles with Myatt Snider (2018), Johnny Sauter (2009), and Willie Allen (2007).

The top two drivers with the most consecutive starts in Gander Trucks history have been behind the wheel of a ThorSport truck. Active driver Crafton, who currently holds the record with 453 starts, and Terry Cook with 296 starts who began his truck career ThorSport Racing.

ThorSport Racing's 2020 driver lineup will feature three-time Gander Trucks Champion, Matt Crafton, 2019 Regular Season Champion Grant Enfinger, series veteran Johnny Sauter, and Kentucky-native, Ben Rhodes.

Sauter will pilot the No. 13 Ford F-150 with Joe Shear Jr., atop the box. The 2019 Gander Trucks champion Matt Crafton returns to the No. 88 Menards machine with his long-time crew chief Carl Joiner Jr.

Returning for his fourth season at ThorSport Racing, Enfinger will be behind-the-wheel of the No. 98 Champion Power Equipment/Curb Records Ford with Jeff Hensley alongside him.

Entering his fifth full-time Gander Trucks season, Rhodes will drive the No. 99 F-150 with returning crew chief, Matt Noyce.

To commemorate the 25th Anniversary, the ThorSport Racing Ford F-150's will sport a special silver paint scheme at the season-opener in Daytona.

Catch all of the action from Daytona Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ThorSport PR