Dye Finishes Darlington in 23rd

Daniel Dye got a true experience at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway on Friday night. With a collision early in Stage 1, Dye spent his dance with the “Lady in Black” fighting his way back to get back on the lead lap. The driver of the No. 43 PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant Brand Chevrolet Silverado RST crossed the finish line in 23rd-place. Dye sits 12th in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) points standings with a total of 205 points.

Dye had the fourth fastest time in practice and qualified 10th-place, making for the first time in his career he qualified in the top-10 for three consecutive races. Dye took part of the throwback theme at Darlington by driving a truck designed around Kyle Petty’s 1989 PEAK Pontiac Grand Prix.

Dye had a promising start in Stage 1, finding himself as high as eighth position after his truck felt tight in the corners. With 10 laps left in the stage, Dye was collected in a racing incident resulting in a flat right front tire and damage to the fender. He made his first appearance to pit road on lap 36 to receive two right side tires. Stage 1 came to a close on lap 45 with Dye in 31st-place after making another stop to repair fender damage.

Stage 2 began on lap 54 with Dye being four laps down. He spent the portion of the second stage fighting back to be on the lead lap. Dye kept his pace and managed to be one lap behind on lap 100. The No. 43 team was able to move up to 23rd-place after a major collision resulting in several trucks nights ended. Dye came down pit road one more time on lap 131 to get four tires and fuel. His night at the track “Too Tough to Tame” ended with him finishing two laps down in 23rd position. Dye sits in 12th-place in the NCTS points standings only 20 markers back from the final playoff spot.

Daniel Dye Quote:

“I feel like we had a really good PEAK Chevy tonight, with a lot of speed. Unfortunately, we had multiple tires go down and kept losing laps because of that. This caused us to not be able to get ourselves all the way back to where we were running early on. Can’t wait for North Wilkesboro next week.”

MHR PR