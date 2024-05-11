CTS: Ross Chastain surges to victory in NASCAR Overtime in Buckle Up 200 at Darlington Raceway

After a nearly two-and-a-half-hour rain delay which led to a late night hour, green flag racing finally got underway.

Nick Sanchez, who won the pole earlier in the day, would find a leaking hub that required a replacement prior to the race, sending the No. 2 truck to the rear of the field. Once underway Corey Heim would line up next to Tanner Gray who took over Sanchez spot on the front row.

Heim would easily dispose of Gray but Kyle Busch in just his first race at Darlington in a truck would come from the fourth spot to quickly challenge for the lead. Heim would inch by Busch on the second lap just as the No. 7 truck of Busch would break loose all by himself down the back spinning to the inside wall to bring out the first caution of the night.

Busch and the team would bring the truck to pit road attempting to make repairs, putting the team four laps down when they finally were able to get it back on track.

Busch would go another lap down after getting back out before blowing a tire to bring out the second caution of the night. However, Busch would drive the truck straight to the garage ending his debut at Darlington after just 13 laps.

Heim would go wire to wire leading all the laps in the first stage to take home the first stage win of the night over Eckes, Majeski, Tay. Gray and Riggs.

Tayley Gray and Heim would continue to battle it out in the opening laps of stage two before Boyd would go for a spin to bring out the fourth caution of the night.

Stage two would once again be won by Heim followed by Caruth who took tires during the previous caution to go from 16th to second, Eckes, Majeski and Enfinger would round out the top-five finishers.

On the restart for the final stage of the night multiple trucks would stack up for the big one down the back when Thompson would break loose off turn two involving Riggs, Crafton, Caruth and previous race leader Heim.

Both Caruth and Crafton would exit their trucks following the wreck with Thompson driving his truck to the garage, ending their night.

On the restart Eckes would take control of the lead for the first time of the night.

Heim would attempt to make a couple laps following the restart but would fail to make minimum speed taking it to the garage ending his night after leading four times early in the night for 77 laps.

Eckes would lose the lead to Majeski with 26 to go as Chastain would surge past Enfinger and Eckes to take over the second spot.

Majeski would stretch his lead out over the final laps to over five-seconds with Chastain in second just as Jack Wood would hammer the wall to bring out the caution with six laps to go sending the race into overtime.

On the final restart in overtime Chastain would get the jump on Majeski, clearing away with the lead as the field would stack up going into turn one. Chastain would continue to stretch out his lead as Majeski would begin to fall and Sanchez would surge.

When it was all over Ross Chastain would take home the victory over Nick Sanchez by 0.315 followed by Rhodes, Eckes and Majeski.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series now moves onto North Wilkesboro Speedway next Saturday, May 18th at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 for the Wright Brand 250.