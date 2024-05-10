CTS: Sanchez to start on pole for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

Editor note: Sanchez will go to the rear tonight after the team found a leak in the right rear hub that will be replaced prior to race time. Tay. Gray will move to the front row and will not have lane choice.

In what would be the last truck out to qualify, Nick Sanchez would grab this second pole of the season with a time of 29.288(167.905 mph) over Corey Heim’s time of 29.436(167.061 mph).

Taylor Gray, Busch, and Tanner Gray rounded out the top five with last year’s winner Christan Eckes rolling from the seventh spot.

Caruth, who is starting from the 26th spot, would tag the wall in his qualifying attempt damaging the right rear of the No. 71 truck.

Catch tonight’s Craftsman Truck Series race tonight on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET with stage breaks scheduled for lap 45, 90 and 147.

Note: Kyle Busch is making his first series start tonight at Darlington.

