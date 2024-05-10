CTS: What to watch for in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is revving up for the Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. The action begins with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 on Friday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM Radio.

Darlington Raceway, affectionately known as “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” boasts a 1.366-mile track that has witnessed 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races. Among the highlights:

Race Record: Bobby Hamilton set the pace at 133.645 mph in 2003.

Qualifying Record: Cole Whitt blazed through qualifying at 173.933 mph in 2011.

Driver Records: Matt Crafton leads with 11 appearances, while a talented group has secured 1 pole position each.

Winners: Bobby Hamilton, Kasey Kahne, and Sheldon Creed share 2 victories.

Top Performers: Matt Crafton consistently shines with 3 top-five and 7 top-10 finishes.

Laps Led: Sheldon Creed commanded the pack with 193 laps led.

Practice kicks off on Saturday, May 10, at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by Cometic Gasket Pole Qualifying at 3:35 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on standout drivers like Christian Eckes, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and Corey Heim as they tackle the challenging ‘Lady in Black’ track at Darlington.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Celebrates Throwback Weekend at Darlington

This weekend marks NASCAR’s official throwback celebration, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers are excited to showcase their retro paint schemes at Darlington Raceway.

Some notable paint schemes include:

Christian Eckes (No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet) pays tribute to pioneer driver Brownie King from the 1950s-60s.

Corey Heim (No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota) honors legend Cale Yarborough with his iconic 1974 Southern 500 scheme.

Taylor Gray (No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota) throws back Mark Green’s Hensley Racing Busch Series car.

Tanner Gray (No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota) celebrates his 2018 NHRA Pro Stock title-winning scheme.

Daniel Dye (No. 43 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet) pays homage to Kyle Petty’s 1989 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Tyler Ankrum (No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet) draws inspiration from Russ Wheeler’s car in the movie “Days of Thunder.”

Additionally, the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will feature two NASCAR Cup drivers pulling double duty at Darlington:

Kyle Busch (No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet), the winningest driver in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, makes his debut at the ‘Lady in Black.’

Ross Chastain (No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet) returns after previous starts at Darlington.

And keep an eye on Dawson Sutton, set to make his debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet, following a successful late model season in 2023.