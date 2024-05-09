Dye on the Cusp of the Playoffs Entering Throwback Weekend at Darlington

A PEAK Throwback… Daniel Dye sits one point shy of a position on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) provisional playoff grid. Dye enters Darlington Raceway off a ninth-place finish at Kansas Speedway, which gave him back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in his career. To mark NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend, he will have a new look on his No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST, a throwback to Kyle Petty’s 1989 Pontiac Grand Prix. Dye will have PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant Brand on board as he makes his second appearance at “The Lady in Black”.

Raising the Bar … Dye has improved his career-best finish at six of the eight tracks this season. With his ninth-place result at Kansas, he has now tripled his total top-10 finishes from his rookie campaign. Dye’s average starting position this season is 10.6, the fifth-best average among full-time drivers. At the midway point of the regular season, he holds an average finish of 15.4 and is on-track to outperform that metric from last season by nearly five positions. He’ll look to capture his seventh track-best finish of the year on Friday at Darlington and inch closer to a playoff position.

A Points Battle… Through eight of 23 races, Dye’s three top-10’s and one pole position have him 11th in the championship standings. He’s looking to join his MHR teammates Christian Eckes and Tyler Ankrum in the playoff grid over the final eight regular season events. Dye has amassed 18 stage points and three-straight finishes of 13th or better.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1 will have all on-track activity covered live at Darlington Raceway on Friday, beginning with practice and qualifying at 3:00 p.m. ET. FS1’s coverage continues with NASCAR Raceday at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 43 PEAK team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Daniel Dye Quote:

On Throwback Weekend and racing at Darlington:

“It’s a pleasure to be able to drive one of the most popular schemes from the 80s. Kyle Petty has had such an impact on the sport and to run this scheme in the Petty’s 75th anniversary of racing is a big thrill for me. Our PEAK team is definitely on the upswing after the last few weeks. We feel like we have a lot of momentum with running inside the top-10 the last couple races and it’d be great to keep it going on Friday. We’re right there fighting for a playoff spot, so I’m excited about the opportunity in front of us.”

