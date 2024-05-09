Wood Returns to Dance with “The Lady in Black” at Darlington

Back in the Seat … Jack Wood returns to NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) competition on Friday night at Darlington Raceway. The driver of the No. 91 RTIC Outdoors Chevrolet Silverado RST rejoins crew chief Kevin Bellicourt and company for his third appearance at “The Lady in Black”. The No. 91 squad is currently ninth in the NCTS owners’ point standings after eight regular season races and has a 30-point cushion on the provisional cut line.

Throwback Dance with “The Lady in Black” … Wood returns to action with a special throwback paint scheme to NASCAR Hall of Famer Tim Flock. Wood’s No. 91 Chevrolet is designed to replicate Flock’s famous No. 91 Hudson Hornet which he drove to the 1952 NASCAR Grand National championship. The No. 91 team enters Darlington fresh off their best performance of the season at Kansas Speedway last weekend. Zane Smith finished second and scored a stage victory for the team’s second-consecutive top-five finish. Wood looks to capitalize on MHR’s success at Darlington last season when his current teammate, Christian Eckes, went to victory lane and both entries qualified in the top five.

Season to Date … Wood and his teammate Smith have split the first half of the regular season and have combined to place the No. 91 entry inside the provision playoff grid. Friday’s event at Darlington marks the beginning of three straight starts for Wood in the No. 91. In four starts this season, Wood has a best finish of 13th and is also fourth in the ARCA Menards Series West championship standings after two races.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1’s (FS1) coverage from COTA kicks off on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET with practice and qualifying. NASCAR Raceday sets the stage at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 91 RTIC Outdoors team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Jack Wood Quote:

On returning to the seat at Darlington:

“I’ve been looking forward to getting back in the truck, especially after the way Zane (Smith) and the guys ran the last couple races. Darlington is a fun place to race because it’s such a challenge as a driver with how different both ends of the racetrack are. It’d be great to do this paint scheme some justice and put it up front. It’s really cool to have some of Tim Flock’s family join us on Friday too. Hopefully we can keep padding our points and keep ourselves in the owners’ playoff race and a good night this week would go a long way in doing that.”

MHR PR