Spire Motorsports Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Advance

Kyle Busch will make his fifth and final NCTS start of 2024 for Spire Motorsports in Friday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Across his four starts for Spire this season, he has compiled two wins, 263 laps led and three top-five finishes. The Las Vegas native opened his Spire tenure with a win in February at Atlanta Motor Speedway and was also victorious at Texas Motor Speedway in his most recent start. Despite having 174 career starts in the Truck Series, this will be Busch’s first time trying to tame ‘The Lady in Black’ in NASCAR’s Truck Series. He has visited Victory Lane at 20 different venues in NCTS action across his illustrious career. Busch has one win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington (2008) and two wins (2011 & 2013) in NASCAR Xfinity Series action. BAMF Enterprises will serve as the primary sponsor on Busch’s No. 7 Silverado for Friday night’s 147-lap event. BAMF is a commercial real estate company that focuses on buying existing warehouse facilities and modernizing them to meet Ecommerce demands in the marketplace. The bedtop will feature The Samantha and Kyle Busch Foundation, which is dedicated to advocating for infertility education and awareness and removing financial barriers by granting monetary awards to couples who require fertility treatments to have their own bundle of joy. In addition to being the winningest driver in Truck Series history with 66 wins, Busch also leads the series all-time with an average finish of 6.4 and ranks second in laps led (8,050). ‘Rowdy’ has won 37.9% (66/174) of the Truck Series races he has entered and finished first or second in 57.4% (100/174). Over his last 33 NCTS starts, he has posted an average finish of 2.8, while registering 17 wins and 29 top-three finishes during that span. With his win at Atlanta earlier this year, he extended his series-best streak of winning at least one race to 12 consecutive Truck Series seasons (2013-2024). After eight races, the No. 7 team ranks third in the 2024 NCTS owner point standings. The team has complied an average starting position of 5.1 and an average finish of 10.1 while leading 268 laps this season. In his first season at Spire Motorsports, crew chief Brian Pattie has led the No. 7 team to two victories across the first eight events this season, both with Busch (Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway). The duo also won twice across five races last year at Kyle Busch Motorsports. In last year’s NCTS race at Darlington, Pattie guided William Byron to a fourth-place finish. Kyle Busch Quotes

Are you excited to be racing a truck for the first time at Darlington?

“I’m looking forward to Friday night’s Truck Series race at Darlington. The Truck Series has only raced at Darlington I think maybe 10 times or so and just started going regularly the last five years, but it never worked out for me on my truck schedule. I remember when Darlington came back on the schedule when we first started KBM it was on a Cup off weekend and we had a vacation planned already, so Kasey Kahne got in our truck at KBM and went out and won the race. For whatever reason, the last several years whether it was a Triple Truck Challenge race, or we had other drivers of the 51 that wanted that race, like last year with William Byron, I always kind of got what was leftover on the schedule and Darlington never was one of those. We’ve got a new sponsor onboard with BAMF Enterprises. The truck looks great. We’re also thankful to them for allowing us to raise awareness for The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund by putting the logo on the bedtop. Hopefully, we can go out and get them to Victory Lane their first time being a sponsor in NASCAR and end my 2024 Truck Series schedule on a high note.”

