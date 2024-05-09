ThorSport Racing Takes on Darlington Raceway



JAKE GARCIA – No. 13

Quanta Services | Ford F-150

IG: @Jakegarcia_35 | FB: Jake Garcia Racing

Jake Garcia and the No. 13 team are eager for a strong weekend ahead. Garcia, a talented driver, remains optimistic and anticipates returning to a track where he previously showcased impressive form, despite a late-race incident. With a stretch of four consecutive weekends of racing ahead, Garcia is determined to capitalize on the opportunity and steer the team toward improved results and potential victories.

Series Career

Starts: 36

Top-Five Finishes: 3

Top-Ten Finishes: 10

2023 at Darlington

Start: 5th

Finish: 26th

Matt Crafton – No. 88

Menards / Chi-Chi’s | Ford F-150

IG: @Matt_Crafton | FB: Matt Crafton

Matt Crafton secured his fourth top-10 finish in the 2024 season. Crafton has had strong performances all year and will rely on his experience as the truckers face one of the toughest tracks on the schedule. Last year at Darlington the 88 had a solid run and finished 12th. The 88 crew looks to remain consistent and have a solid points day to keep them in the playoffs.

Series Career

Starts: 552

Wins: 15

Pole Position: 16

Top-Five Finishes: 135

Top-Ten Finishes: 321

Laps Led: 2,715

2023 at Darlington

Start: 19th

Finish: 12th

Ty Majeski – No. 98

Soda Sense| Ford F-150

X: @TyMajeski | FB: Ty Majeski

Ty Majeski will take the wheel of the No. 98 Soda Sense Ford F-150 at Darlington Raceway. Despite demonstrating impressive speed at Kansas, their race was cut short due to a tire problem. Nevertheless, victory appears to be on the horizon. Could this weekend at Darlington mark the breakthrough moment for the No. 98 team? With his skill and determination, Majeski is primed to make a significant impact on Friday evening and potentially secure that elusive win.

Series Career

Starts: 74

Wins: 3

Pole Position: 6

Top-Five Finishes: 21

Top-Ten Finishes: 37

Laps Led: 905

2023 at Darlington

Start: 9th

Finish: 31st

Ben Rhodes – No. 99

Campers Inn | Ford F-150

IG: @benrhodes | FB: Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes will sport the Campers Inn colors for the second time in the 2024 campaign. The 99 group is still striving to hit their stride, as it’s been a disappointing season so far. Yet, Ben Rhodes remains optimistic about turning things around and clinching a win to secure a playoff spot. Hungry for success, Rhodes will rely on his experience and determination as he takes on one of the toughest tracks on the schedule.

Series Career

Starts: 193

Wins: 8

Pole Position: 6

Top-Five Finishes: 56

Top-Ten Finishes: 104

Laps Led: 1223

2023 at Darlington

Start: 14th

Finish: 18th

Conner Jones – No. 66

TSPORT | Ford F-150

IG: @connerjonesracing

Conner Jones returns to the driver’s seat of the No. 66 TSport Ford F-150 at Darlington Raceway, ready to tackle the challenges ahead. Known for his consistent speed and continuous improvement, Jones is set to demonstrate his skills once again. As he gears up for Friday’s race, the 18-year-old driver recognizes the significance of this opportunity on the iconic “Lady in Black” track. Leveraging the invaluable guidance of his veteran teammates, Jones is poised to navigate the course with confidence, aiming not only to keep the car intact but to deliver a standout performance under the Friday night lights.

Thorsport PR