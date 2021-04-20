Permatex Kicks off 2021 NASCAR Season with StarCom Racing Sponsorship

Permatex®, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has announced that the company will continue its sponsorship of the StarCom Racing Team for two key races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series. This marks the third consecutive season that Permatex will be a primary sponsor for the Permatex StarCom 00 Camaro, helmed for the second straight year by driver Quin Houff.

Dan Clarke, Permatex Director of Marketing, noted, “Permatex is thrilled to continue its partnership with StarCom Racing. This sponsorship allows Permatex to showcase our brand and the exciting new product innovations that we have in the works, while supporting Quin Houff and the Permatex StarCom Racing 00’s goal for scoring top finishes! We look forward to a successful season ahead.”

Permatex will sponsor the StarCom Racing team for the first race of the year during the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021. The second fight for the checkered flag will be during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021. The race at New Hampshire represents a special milestone in the track’s history, serving as the 50th visit by NASCAR’s premier series to “The Magic Mile”.

“Like its products, our relationship with Permatex is long lasting as we continue into the 2021 season partnering for Talladega and New Hampshire,” said Michael Kohler, StarCom Racing CEO. “As someone who chooses Permatex products for my own truck, I'm pumped to showcase the brand on our 00.”

StarCom Racing PR