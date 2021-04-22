FRM Talladega Preview: McDowell and Alfredo Head to Front Row Motorsports Best Track

"We have one expectation for this weekend," said McDowell. "It's to put our Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang in position to win the race. FRM has always been strong at the superspeedway races and, obviously, we had a great start to our speedway program at the Daytona 500.

"Talladega gives us another chance to win with Love's Travel Stops and the rest of our partners. I don't know if FRM has any better trick than anyone else at these races, but we have found something that gets us in the right position at the end. We work on Daytona and Talladega, knowing that we're on equal footing with the other teams. We're disappointed when we don't leave with a top-five or top-10 from Talladega.

"We know the calendar. We know when Talladega is coming up. We just make sure that we do everything we can at the shop. Then, it's about being smart during the race and taking the risks when you need to. We're all looking forward to Sunday's race."