AutoTempest Joins Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing as a Primary on No. 17

AutoTempest.com, an aggregator of online classified advertisements specifically for cars, has joined Roush Fenway Racing and will serve as a primary partner for Chris Buescher in two races this season.

Their debut comes May 2nd at Kansas Speedway when Buescher makes his 11th start at the 1.5-mile track. The brand will return to the No. 17 machine for NASCAR’s historical event at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) during the May 23rd weekend in Austin, Texas.

“We’re excited to partner with a brand like AutoTempest that falls right into our wheelhouse when talking about cars,” Buescher said. “Any time we can welcome a new partner to the sport, it brings an extra element of excitement for the team. We can’t wait to put the AutoTempest Ford Mustang on track in a couple weeks in Kansas, and then again down the road when we visit a new track in my home state.”

Since 2008, AutoTempest.com has helped consumers find their ideal cars online. The site streamlines the car buying process by gathering search results from top used car websites to take effort and guesswork out of the equation.

"We've never really done a lot of traditional advertising," said AutoTempest CEO Nathan Stretch. "When people hear there's a site where you can basically search everywhere at once for used cars, it kind of sells itself. Instead, we've focused on supporting the automotive and motorsports communities, which helps get the word out about what we do but also lets us give back at the same time. As fans ourselves, having the opportunity to sponsor Chris and the team is really incredible."

Kansas is the site of two top-10s for Buescher, including a career-best sixth-place run in 2017. He also finished 10th in the 2019 spring event. Through nine races, the 28-year-old has the 17 team sitting 16th in the standings with an average finish of 16.9.

COTA serves as one of the highlights of NASCAR’s revamped schedule in 2021, which features a record six road courses. The May 23rd weekend, which will feature both practice and qualifying sessions, serves as NASCAR’s first-ever visit to the facility, which routinely hosts both Formula 1 and MotoGP races. It will mark one of three visits to Buescher’s home state in 2021, with Texas Motor Speedway set to host the All-Star Race in June, and its annual playoff race in October.

Buescher has a road course win to his credit at the NASCAR National Series level with a win at Mid-Ohio back in 2014 in a Roush Fenway Xfinity entry. The Prosper, Texas, native has been impressive at road courses as of late, running 10th at the Daytona Road Course this February, just a year after finishing fifth there last summer.

RFR PR