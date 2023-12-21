Richard Childress Racing and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Extend Relationship with Multi-Race, Multi-Year Partnership

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the casual dining restaurant known for homemade American classics at affordable prices, has extended and enhanced their relationship with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch, and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet team as part of a multi-race, multi-year partnership.

“We’re excited to wave the green flag once again on our relationship with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team,” said John Felton, vice president of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “Kyle and the RCR team have been great partners as we introduce NASCAR fans to our homestyle favorites at comforting prices. We look forward to cooking up even more together in 2024 and beyond.”

Since first partnering together in 2020, the RCR/Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen relationship has steadily grown each year in terms of both scope and number of primary races on the No. 8 Chevrolet. RCR assists the Cheddar’s team with strategic content, and marketing and communications support for the program.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has become a favorite destination for the No. 8 team as well as the iconic race team’s fans. Popular promotions, such as the No. 8 Special Chicken Tender Platter and No. 8 eGift cards have kept race fans full and excited about Cheddar’s homestyle menu. And their proximity to many racetracks around the country makes Cheddar’s the prime pre- or post-race pit stop.

“It’s gratifying to see Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen find so much success by integrating Kyle and the No. 8 team into their marketing strategy,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Whether its incorporating Honey Butter Croissants into the paint scheme design of the No. 8 Chevrolet, utilizing the race team partnership to honor our military, or bringing the excitement of motor sports to restaurant locations throughout the country with menu offerings catered to Kyle Busch fans, it’s clear that this team is willing to think outside the box and market in creative ways. We’re looking forward to being part of the Cheddar’s growth strategy for many years to come.”

Busch and his family have embraced Cheddar’s as a meal fit for champions, with favorites such as Kyle’s baby back ribs, Samantha’s grilled salmon, Brexton’s top sirloin steak and Lennix’s honey butter croissants frequenting the Busch family’s dinner table.

With more than 180 restaurants across 28 states, Cheddar’s serves American classics and homestyle comfort food in a feel-at-home atmosphere. Guests get a lot, for not a lot with homemade entrees like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs so big, they almost fall off the plate. To kick off a memorable meal, every guest is welcomed with a warm Honey Butter Croissant on the house.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR