Beard Motorsports announced today its plans for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. A total of four races make up the 2024 schedule for Beard and it begins Feb. 18 with the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Manning the cockpit of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet in the 2024 edition of the Great American Race will be driver Anthony Alfredo.

Beard Motorsports, a generational race team, was founded by the late Mark Beard Sr. Since his passing in early 2021, his wife Linda Beard has served as the team owner with their children, Amie and Mark Jr., overseeing team operations and management. Beard Motorsports made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2017 Daytona 500 with former driver Brendan Gaughan.

“The 2024 season marks our eighth year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “It’s surreal to even be referencing year number eight. This race team is a passion project for all of us. My dad loved the sport and it’s a passion that we now share as a family. It’s what drives this team.

“We are so excited to be back on track for 2024,” Beard added. “Our crew chief Darren Shaw and the majority our crew guys and pit crew are all back for this season. Darren has been busy getting the car ready, and preparations for the Daytona 500 are well underway. Our schedule will go beyond the Daytona 500 and we have some exciting things in the works that we look forward to sharing a little later. Overall, though, we are just looking forward to getting back to the track and doing what we do best – competing while having fun.”

In addition to the Daytona 500, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet is scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 on April 21 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, the Aug. 24 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, and the Oct. 6 YellaWood 500 at Talladega. Alfredo will also pilot the No. 62 Chevrolet in the April Talladega race.

A NASCAR Next alumnus, Alfredo has been making a name for himself in the racing world since he debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2019. He has competed in all three of NASCAR’s top touring series, including the Cup Series, where he has a total of 38 career starts.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” said the native of Ridgefield, Connecticut. “Every driver that runs stock cars wants to race in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Daytona 500. I’ve been blessed to race at this level against drivers that are childhood heroes of mine. This opportunity with the Beard family is very exciting. They have always fielded great cars in these superspeedway races, so I’m thrilled to get behind the wheel of their No. 62 Chevrolet.”

Plans for the remaining events making up the 2024 schedule for the No. 62 Beard Motorsports team will be announced later in the season.

Beard Motorsports PR