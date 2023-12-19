Lucas Oil Products Expands Relationship with Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch in 2024

Lucas Oil Products, a long-time partner of both Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines, will expand their partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch in 2024, the companies announced today. The Indianapolis, Ind., based company will partner with RCR and Busch for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races and also continue as the official motor oil of ECR Engines.

Lucas Oil will also serve as primary sponsor for Busch when he competes at the grassroots level in a Micro Sprint car. Busch will debut the Lucas Oil colors on December 26 in the Tulsa Shootout.

“RCR and ECR share our passion for motorsports, from the grassroots to the highest levels of the sport,” said Brandon Bernstein, director of partnership marketing for Lucas Oil Products. “We share Kyle’s passion for short track racing and have seen first-hand the benefits of our partnership, especially as it relates to technology transfer over to short track racers and everyday consumers. We’re proud to continue to commit our resources in R&D and production, and to highlight our premier oil performance with sponsorship of the No. 8 Chevrolet.”

Lucas Oil has served as the official lubricant of RCR and ECR Engines since 2014 and is the official motor oil of ECR Engines. RCR, ECR and Lucas Oil have gone to NASCAR Victory Lane together more than 20 times since the partnership began. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas Oil has established itself as an industry leader, producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere.

Busch piloted the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet to victory in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The win came in their first race together and was the first victory for Lucas Oil in the NASCAR Cup Series. It was also the first for Busch at RCR and extended his streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one victory at NASCAR’s highest level.

“RCR and ECR have benefited greatly from having a lubricants partner with strong roots in racing,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “It was incredibly gratifying to see the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet in Victory Lane. It was a testament to all of the resources, expertise, and hard work the Lucas Oil/ECR team has committed to giving us a huge competitive advantage.”

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR