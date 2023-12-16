Highlighting Ryan Blaney's 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship season

Ryan Blaney had a remarkable 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, culminating in his first career Cup Series championship. The season was filled with many ups and downs, but Blaney’s consistency and determination helped him come out on top.

Blaney won three races during the season, including the Coca-Cola 600, Talladega II, and Martinsville II. He also had eight top fives and 18 top 10s, leading 562 laps and finishing with an average of 14.1. Blaney’s performance was impressive, and he proved that he was a force to be reckoned with.

The season was filled with many memorable moments, but Blaney’s championship run was undoubtedly the highlight. He was able to hold off Kyle Larson and William Byron in the final laps of the season finale at Phoenix Raceway to claim the championship. It was a moment that Blaney and his fans will never forget.

Blaney’s championship run was not without its challenges. He faced stiff competition from some of the best drivers in the sport, including Larson, Byron, and Christopher Bell. However, Blaney was able to rise to the occasion and deliver when it mattered most.

Blaney’s championship run was also a testament to the strength of Team Penske. The team had a strong season, with all three of its drivers finishing in the top 10 in the final standings. Blaney’s championship was the team’s first since Joey Logano won the title in 2018.

Off the track, Blaney made headlines when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Gianna Tulio on December 12, 2023. The couple had been dating for several years, and Blaney’s proposal was a heartwarming moment for his fans.