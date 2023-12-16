Top moments of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

The 2023 NASCAR season was filled with many memorable moments. From the longest Daytona 500 in NASCAR history to the first-ever NASCAR race on the streets of Chicago, the season was packed with excitement and drama. Here are some of the top moments of the season:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins the Daytona 500: The season kicked off with a bang as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the longest Daytona 500 in NASCAR history. He beat out Joey Logano to the checkered flag in the race’s second overtime. Christopher Bell wins the Food City Dirt Race: Dirt-track aficionado Christopher Bell became the first driver with a dirt background to win the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race additionally concluded a three-year run on the dirt layout, which began in 2021. Kyle Larson dominates the All-Star Race: For the first time since 1996, the Cup Series visited a revamped North Wilkesboro Speedway, this time to take on NASCAR’s All-Star Race. Kyle Larson dominated the event, taking the lead on lap 18 and never looking back. Ryan Blaney wins the Coca-Cola 600: After numerous weather delays, the Coca-Cola 600 produced one of the most action-packed races of the year with 16 cautions. Ryan Blaney would be the best of the field, giving team owner Roger Penske his first same-year sweep of IndyCar and NASCAR’s crown jewel races. Shane van Gisbergen wins on his Cup Series debut: For the first time in the sport’s history, NASCAR took to the streets of Chicago for a showdown in the city. Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, made his Cup Series debut and won, joining Johnny Rutherford as the only drivers to win on their first start. Denny Hamlin dominates at Bristol Motor Speedway: Denny Hamlin dominated at Bristol Motor Speedway to close out the Round of 16. He led the final 135 laps around the famous short track and made sure to let the crowd know that he beat their favorite driver…all of them. AJ Allmendinger steals a win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course: AJ Allmendinger nabbed his first Cup win since 2021 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary: NASCAR celebrated its 75th anniversary this past season, leaving us with so many memorable moments.

These are just some of the top moments from the 2023 NASCAR season. It was a season filled with excitement, drama, and unforgettable moments. We can’t wait to see what the 2024 season has in store for us!