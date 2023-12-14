NCS: Stewart Haas Racing signs Noah Gragson to drive No. 10 in 2024

Noah Gragson, a NASCAR driver, is set to return to the Cup Series in 2024 as he joins Stewart-Haas Racing on a full-time basis. Gragson signed a multi-year deal to drive the No. 10 after Aric Almirola departed the Cup Series to take on a part-time Xfinity schedule. Crew chief Drew Blickensderfer will guide the No. 10 team once again.

This news comes as a welcome development for Gragson’s fans and supporters.

Gragson’s return to the Cup Series is a testament to his talent and potential. He has had a successful career in the Xfinity Series, where he has won four races and finished in the top 10 in the championship standings in each of the last three seasons.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s decision to sign Gragson is also a testament to the organization’s commitment to developing young talent. Gragson is one of the most promising young drivers in the sport, and his signing is a clear indication that Stewart-Haas Racing is looking to build for the future.