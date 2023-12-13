NASCAR to Return to TNT Sports Through Expansive Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement

TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, and NASCAR have reached a new seven-year multimedia rights agreement for domestic distribution in the U.S. that will see some of the biggest moments in the NASCAR season returning to TNT Sports’ linear and streaming platforms.

Starting in 2025, TNT Sports will be the exclusive home to five NASCAR Cup Series races each Summer, airing in consecutive weeks on TNT and B/R Sports Add-On on Max. Additionally, truTV and Max will exclusively simulcast the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series practices and qualifying sessions each season.

The new agreement will also include expansive digital rights for content streaming via B/R Sports Add-On on Max — allowing for the full use of new technologies to develop immersive viewing experiences — and highlight rights for Bleacher Report’s digital and social platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome NASCAR back to TNT Sports, and build on our rich, shared history of providing immersive fan experiences that only our world-class team can deliver,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. “This agreement expands our portfolio of premium sports content throughout the Summer and further elevates Max and our leading linear networks. We look forward to utilizing all of our resources to create new opportunities for compelling storytelling that connects with our fans, as we present the thrilling action and excitement on the track in innovative ways throughout the entire NASCAR season.”

“TNT Sports has a premium live sports portfolio with proven, high-quality distribution to millions of sports fans across both cable television and now direct-to-consumer with the exciting opportunities to innovate on Max," said NASCAR President, Steve Phelps. "We are thrilled to reunite with their talented team to bring America’s leading motorsport back to TNT Sports as a key pillar of their live sports programming mix in 2025.”

This will mark the continuation of TNT Sports’ 32-year relationship with NASCAR, a collaboration that began in 1983 and one that has been centered on innovation and creativity that was instrumental to the growth of the sport.

Additional information on TNT Sports’ production and programming plans will be announced at a later date.

The B/R Sports Add-On on Max features a full slate of premium live sports events including MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer and more.

WBD PR