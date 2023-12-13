Trackhouse Announces SVG 2024 Xfinity & Cup Plans

Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks brought Van Gisbergen to NASCAR and Trackhouse last year as part of the team’s PROJECT91 program created to give international stars a chance to compete in the sport. Through PROJECT91, 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen raced in NASCAR in 2022 and 2023.

“We know Shane will be incredibly competitive at the road course events in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, but we wanted to get him as much experience on NASCAR ovals as possible, so I am really excited about his 2024 schedule,” said Trackhouse Racing founder and owner Justin Marks. “Kaulig Racing has a history of winning in the Xfinity Series and as a fellow Chevrolet team, we are so thankful Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice see the potential in Shane that we see. The anticipation for this season is palpable.”

Van Gisbergen’s Chicago victory and 10th-place finish on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13 are his only two Cup Series starts. His only other NASCAR experience came Aug. 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park where he made his paved oval career debut. He kept a lead lap position until the final few laps, finishing 19th.

After taking over the lead from former Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley at Chicago with five laps remaining, Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign-born drivers to win a Cup Series race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start. It was just the latest entry in a resume that includes three Supercars titles, 80 wins and 48 pole positions making him the fourth most successful driver in Supercars series history.

He also won the Bathurst 1000, the premier race in Australia, in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Van Gisbergen joins a Kaulig Racing organization that has won two Cup races and 23 Xfinity races since the team’s inception in 2016. The Welcome, North Carolina team won the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400, as well as four Xfinity races with a variety of drivers. Van Gisbergen will join Kaulig Racing teammates Josh Williams, driver of the No. 11 Chevrolet and AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 in 2024 Xfinity season.

“We started our talks with Trackhouse about the possibility of putting SVG in a Xfinity car for a few races quite some time ago, and from there the talks evolved to discussions about how much it would cost to run a full season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Once we knew we had an open seat for next season, it became the perfect scenario to put him in the car. We partner with Trackhouse’s pit crew department, and with their key support from Chevrolet, it made teaming up an easy decision.”