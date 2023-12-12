Castore enters partnership with Hendrick Motorsports

Global apparel brand Castore has joined Hendrick Motorsports as its official performance sportswear and at-track teamwear provider. Beginning in 2024, the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history will be clothed by Castore throughout race weekends. In addition, the team’s elite pit crew athletes will be outfitted exclusively in Castore’s premium performance sportswear.



Running through 2028, the new partnership with Castore will for the first time make Hendrick Motorsports replica kits – mirroring what team members wear at the track – available to fans.



Licensed Castore products are now available for pre-order exclusively via the Hendrick Motorsports online store. In 2024, other official channels will offer the new line, including Castore.com, trackside merchandise transporters and the team’s brick-and-mortar store in Concord, North Carolina. Replica kits will include stylized car numbers and feature sponsor-specific branding and colors.



“Like Hendrick Motorsports, Castore is a brand that never stops innovating and is constantly seeking ways to make its athletes better,” said Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “With their commitment to elite quality and utilizing advanced engineering to develop products, we see many commonalties between our two organizations. As Hendrick Motorsports enters our 40th anniversary season, we look forward to working with Castore to elevate the look and performance of our track apparel and the sportswear used by our pit crews. Our fans have been asking for official team kits, and we’re excited to offer them for the very first time.”



Castore’s partnership with Hendrick Motorsports represents its first in NASCAR and most high-profile to date in the U.S. market. The brand has worldwide relationships in Formula 1, INDYCAR, soccer, tennis and a variety of other sports. Castore’s focus on auto racing highlights shared values of constant development, engineering and material exploration alongside human performance.



“We are beyond delighted to announce our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports,” said Tom Beahon, co-founder of Castore. “The team not only has a constant ambition to be the best, but they also match our own desires to challenge sports at the elite level through technical perseverance. Castore is developing an ever-growing presence within motor sports, partnering with some of the highest-profile teams across the world. We are incredibly proud to partner with another hugely successful team and our first in NASCAR. Hendrick Motorsports has an outstanding history within an extremely competitive sport, and we’re looking forward to playing a part in the brand’s next chapter.”



The new Castore look for all four Hendrick Motorsports teams will debut Feb. 4 with the Clash at The Coliseum exhibition race in Los Angeles. NASCAR’s regular season will then kick off with the running of the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 18. Both events will be broadcast live on FOX.

Hendrick Motorsports PR