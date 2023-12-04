Doug Duchardt Named President of Spire Motorsports

Today, Spire Motorsports announced veteran NASCAR industry executive Doug Duchardt has been named President of Spire Motorsports, effective immediately.



With over 27 years of applied experience, spanning from General Motors to leading some of the most iconic race teams on the starting grid, Duchardt is one of the sport’s most accomplished individuals and brings a championship pedigree to the organization’s Mooresville, N.C., base of operations.



He holds a Bachelor of Science and an Honorary Professional Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology, a Master of Science in Engineering from Purdue University, and an Advanced Certificate for Executives from Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.



“As Spire Motorsports continues to grow, it’s important to add impactful personnel at every level,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “I’ve known and had a close personal relationship with Doug Duchardt for nearly 20 years. Doug’s resume and body of work speaks for itself. Having him on staff raises our competitive bar immediately. He brings a results-based work ethic to our team that will pay immediate dividends. Our expectations for the impact his presence will make across our entire organization cannot be overstated. He has a rich history with General Motors which has resulted in close and deep personal relationships at the manufacturer level and positions him firmly at the intersection of our crucial relationships with both Hendrick Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing.”



Duchardt comes to Spire Motorsports from Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) where he’s spent the last six years, first as chief operating officer and most recently as executive consultant.



In his role as executive consultant, Duchardt served as the liaison between CGR and General Motors in establishing the team’s European facility for Cadillac’s sportscar world endurance program, most notably competing in Sebring (Fla.), Portugal, Spa (Belgium), LeMans, Monza, Fuji and Bahrain. Aside from Ganassi’s world-renowned sportscar operation, Duchardt handled team strategist duties at the 2022 Indianapolis 500 effort where he charted Tony Kanaan to a third-place finish.



As COO, he was responsible for all components of competition and business development across the entire organization, including NASCAR, Indy Car and IMSA operations. In addition to strategic initiatives, Duchardt was charged with navigating and finalizing negotiations with CGR’s corporate partners.



By the end of his tenure, the Morton, Ill., native played a central role in four IndyCar championships, including a victory in the 2022 Indianapolis 500. On the sportscar side of the business, he played key roles in wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Last season, Duchardt was instrumental in CGR’s podium finish at the famed 24 Hours of LeMans.



“I have been impressed with Spire Motorsports’ incremental growth since its inception,” said Duchardt. “It’s an exciting opportunity to join the team as we work toward increased competitiveness in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Walking into the facility you can feel the enthusiasm and energy. I am also looking forward to working with my previous teammates at Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing and Hendrick Motorsports as Spire prepares for the 2024 season.”



Prior to his time at the helm of Ganassi’s racing endeavors, he spent 12 years with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) – NASCAR’s standard bearer - where he was Vice President of Development before transitioning to Executive Vice President and General Manager, directing all phases of competition.



During his time with HMS, Duchardt oversaw seven NCS championships, including a one-two-three title finish in 2009 with drivers Jimmie Johnson, Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports-built engines won nine of 12 championships during his tenure.



In his role with Spire Motorsports, Duchardt will be responsible for oversight across the entire organization including competition, personnel and business operations.

