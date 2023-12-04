Petty Family to Celebrate 75th Anniversary in Racing in 2024

“My father is a walking encyclopedia of NASCAR,” said Kyle Petty. “He was there with my grandfather, grandmother and uncle Maurice at the first NASCAR race in Charlotte in 1949 and our family has been going ever since. There isn’t anything our family hasn’t seen in NASCAR.” “75 years in the sport is an incredible milestone for our family, especially when it all began as a family business,” said “The King” Richard Petty. “Spending 2024, celebrating the success and contributions to the sport of racing that started with my mom and dad, then my brother Maurice, cousin Dale Inman, then to Kyle, Timmy, Ritchie, Mark, onto Adam and now Thad. We are all looking forward to sharing these stories with the fans.” Ritchie Petty, son of Maurice, has seen the Petty family evolve in the sport. “It’s special because it took the whole family to make it all work with such a huge amount of success,” said Ritchie. “Nobody in the family was more important than any other and from my grandfather to my dad and all my cousins, we felt involved in the success and the growth of the Petty family and NASCAR.” The Petty’s 75th Anniversary in racing includes the debut of a new commemorative logo that will be featured prominently next year at all Petty-related events and at the track on all Legacy Motor Club race cars in 2024. The year-long celebration will also include exclusive digital and social media content never seen before from the Petty family photo and video archives. This unique content will be featured on the @therichardpetty, @pettybrothersracing, @kylepetty, @pettymuseum and @pettysgarage social media accounts as well as a soon-to-launch YouTube channel.