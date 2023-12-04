The Highly Anticipated NASCAR Events in 2024

NASCAR is the kind of motorsport that could be seen as something of an “acquired taste”. What you get to see is an adrenaline-filled race of cars that just push their engines to the absolute limit. You can watch the 2024 NASCAR races on your favorite sports channels, provided that your TV service offers those channels. In that case, you should get Spectrum Cable since it gives you all the channels that you need in one place.

However, today we will be talking about the NASCAR schedule for next year so that you can make sure that you are prepared for your favorite races beforehand. Make sure you read all the way to the end of the article for the schedule that you need to follow.

The Race at the L.A Memorial Coliseum

The next year is going to kick off with the race at the L.A Memorial Coliseum and the interesting thing is that this is happening for the third time in a row as this is the third year that is starting off with a race at the L.A Memorial Coliseum. The race will take place on the 4th of February at 8 pm, Eastern Time. If you are wondering about where you can watch the race, you can watch it on FOX. Just make sure that you remember the time for it so that you can catch it well in time.

Not only that, but the NASCAR Mexico Series will also join in the event, making it tenfold better. So be sure to tune into your TV so that you can make the best out of the races.

The Race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

The second race of the year will take place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway after the removal of the Auto Club Speedway which was initially supposed to be the venue for the event. The interesting thing about this track is that it is considered to be a drafting track, which makes things a lot more exhilarating for someone who is a fan of NASCAR races.

Now we can’t wait for 2024 to begin so that we can get started with our favorite NASCAR races. So just hang in there and wait for the races to begin so that you can get yourself entertained as well!

The Race at the Richmond Raceway

It was announced earlier on that the Bristol Dirt Race has been removed and the Spring Race has finally made its way back as well. This has fans all over the world excited since a lot of people have always looked forward to spring races. However, one thing that you need to take into account is that the date for the event has changed and it will not take place on Easter Sunday anymore. Instead, the race will go to Richmond Raceway and will be held at 7 pm Eastern Time. Just like the other races, you can watch this one on FOX as well so make sure that you stay tuned in.

The Race at the Texas Motor Speedway

Even though the Texas Motor Speedway was removed from the playoffs, it will still be a part of the races, meaning you can still watch it. Before, it opened a round of 12 but in 2024, things will be a bit different as it will be the ninth race in the series. The race will take place on the 14th of April, so make sure that you have your calendars marked so that you are prepared beforehand.

The Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway will get a repave before it can hold the next race. However, the race is going to be an All-Star Race and the fun part is that this will be the second time that a race will be held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. If you are wondering when the race will be held, it will take place on the 19th of May at 8 pm Eastern Time and you can watch it on Fox Sports 1.

Make sure you have your calendars marked and you have all your buddies so that you can enjoy the race together.

The Race at the Iowa Speedway

The next race in line is the race at the Iowa Speedway and it is the only new track that is introduced for the first time. This is the first time that a race will be held on this speedway ever since the year 1953. You can watch the race on the 16th of June and given that this is the first time that the race is being held on this track, make sure that you don’t miss out on it. All the other races will take place on 7 July, 21st July, 11th August and the finale will take place on the 10th of November on different tracks, so make sure that you don’t miss them.

Wrapping Up

These are all the races that you need to know about that will be held in 2024, so make sure that you are well-prepared to watch all of them!

