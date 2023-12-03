NCS: Chase Elliott wins NASCAR’s most popular driver award for sixth consecutive year

Chase Elliott picked up NASCAR’s most popular driver award for the sixth consecutive year in a row on Thursday night in Nashville for the annual post season NASCAR awards banquet.



Only Elliott’s and Earnhardt’s have won the most popular driver award. That goes all the way back to 1991.



“This award has always in my eyes been a reflection and extension of my family’s place in the sport,” Elliot told NBC Sports while accepting his award. “I recognize my spot in line and recognize what they’ve done and the reason that it is special is because of the fans and how supportive they have been to my entire family and my self included. So grateful for that. I don’t take it lightly ever.”



Chase Elliott’s dad Bill Elliott won the awards from 1991-2000. Dale Sr. won in 2001. Bill Elliott won in 2002. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award for a record breaking 15 years (2003-2017). Chase Elliott has won the award every year since.



Elliott was seen with his right arm in a sling due to surgery following Phoenix. He expects to be ready by the start of the 2024 season.



For Elliott, his 2023 season went winless after missing seven races of the 36 point races. Six earlier in the year due to a snowboarding accident and one race due to a suspension after wrecking Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600.



Justin Allgaier won the most popular driver award in the Xfinity Series and Hailie Deegan won the most popular driver award in the Craftsman Truck Series.



The NASCAR awards banquet will air on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Peacock, an NBC steaming platform.