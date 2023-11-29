Prime Video and NASCAR Announce New Seven-Year Media Rights Deal

Prime Video and NASCAR today announced they have reached a new seven-year media rights agreement, beginning in 2025, with Prime Video set to be the exclusive home of five NASCAR Cup Series races in the early summer. NASCAR joins the growing Prime Video catalog of top tier live sports in the U.S.; Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

“We’re thrilled to bring the excitement and power of NASCAR to our Prime members, with five Cup Series races coming to Prime Video each season, starting in 2025,” said Jay Marine, VP and global head of sports, Prime Video. “NASCAR Cup Series racing is an iconic American tradition, and it will be a sensational addition to the lineup of premium live sports on Prime Video.”

"With their compelling innovations in streaming multiple live feeds and data-driven insights, Prime Video has quickly become a staple in the homes of millions of consumers and sports fans throughout the country, including many NASCAR fans," said NASCAR president Steve Phelps. "We are thrilled to pair our proven ability to bring a large-scale audience of passionate fans with Prime Video's potential to introduce our sport to new viewers utilizing their unique platform beginning in 2025.”

Starting in 2025, Prime Video will exclusively stream five NASCAR Cup Series races to conclude the first half of the Cup season. Surrounding each of its NASCAR Cup Series races, Prime Video will produce pre-race and post-race programming, bringing fans highlights and analysis ahead of all of the action on the track. Prime Video will also offer exclusive coverage of practice and qualifying for the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season (excluding the Busch Light Clash, DAYTONA 500, Duel at Daytona, and NASCAR All-Star Race). Prime Video talent and production details will be announced at a later date.

Prime Video is also committed to increasing original content for NASCAR fans, and will be the home of an upcoming documentary from NASCAR Studios chronicling NASCAR’s special “Garage 56” entry at the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Fans in the U.S. will be able to watch NASCAR live at home or on the go, and across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web, or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

Amazon PR