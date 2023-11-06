Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Phoenix Finale

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney joined elite company Sunday night at Phoenix Raceway as the 29-year-old became the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion. With the triumph, Team Penske secured it's 44th national championship in the team's 57-year history. This marked the first time the organization has won back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series championships and became the 12th-time Team Penske has won back-to-back titles in various racing series.



Blaney started Sunday's race from the 15th position and methodically began his charge toward the front. He would follow fellow Championship contender Christopher Bell through the field to bring home a 10th place finish in Stage 1. Strong service by the Menards crew would see Blaney gain two spots off pit road.



A strong restart would see Blaney move up to sixth and battle both Bell and Kyle Larson for most of Stage 2. As the long run progressed, Blaney began to catch William Byron, who to that point had led the Championship 4 drivers since the drop of the green flag. Blaney would struggle with drive off and manage to bring home a sixth-place finish in Stage 2.



He would restart fifth for the final run to the championship in the final stage. Around lap 206, Blaney passed Martin Truex Jr. for third and eventually passed Byron for second and the championship lead. By lap 221, Blaney began to close the gap to leader Ross Chastain. The Menards Ford proved to be strong on the long runs and Blaney used various lines to try and pass the No. 1 car. He would eventually fall to third when the final caution of the race came out on lap 276. Strong service got Blaney off pit road in the sixth position. On the restart, Blaney made some nifty moves around both Byron and eventually Larson to move back into the second position and the Championship 4 leader. Blaney utilized long run strength again and began to pull away from the Nos. 5 and 24 cars. He claimed the runner-up position in the race, but most important, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship.



BLANEY'S THOUGHTS: “I think our team did an amazing job not giving up. It was somewhat of an up and down year, but you’re going to have those moments and through the summer we just worked really hard to get back to where we needed to be and set a deadline for the playoffs. I am just super proud of the effort by everybody at Team Penske who put in tons and tons of hours of hard work, and nobody really got down. They just put their heads down and decided to really put in a lot of work and it showed up, especially in these playoffs and in particular the last five weeks. It’s so cool to have all their hard work pay off, so they should be proud.”



“It’s been over 10 years since I walked through the doors of Team Penske. It’s hard to believe it’s gone by so fast. I was telling everybody all week that having the opportunity to go back-to-back Cup championships has not been done. It’s not very often you get to do something in motorsports that Mr. Penske hasn’t done, so to be able to be a part of this and bring him another championship is very special.”