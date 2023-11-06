Keselowski Finishes 15th in Season Finale at Phoenix

Brad Keselowski finished 15th at Phoenix Raceway Sunday in the Castrol Edge Ford Mustang, capping off a strong end to the 2023 NASCAR season.

The 2012 Cup Champion battled all the way back from the rear, after missing qualifying Saturday due to the birth of his son back in North Carolina. Despite starting at the tail end, Keselowski powered his way through the field and into contention midway through the action.

The Castrol Edge Ford was 17th to end the first stage at lap 60, and restarted 13th for stage two. A caution midway through the stage split it even, with Keselowski in 13th at the time of the restart. He went on to enter the top-10 at lap 171, the same time his teammate – Chris Buescher – took the lead.

Keselowski would finish ninth in stage two, and restarted seventh for the final segment. A green-flag pit cycle, and final caution with 37 laps left, put Keselowski with solid track position late. He restarted eighth with 31 to go, and was well inside the top-10 in the closing laps, before getting hit in the final five laps to finish 15th.

Keselowski and the No. 6 team finish eighth in the points standings to end the 2023 campaign.

RFK PR