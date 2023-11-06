RCR NCS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

"Great recovery by everyone on the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet team today. We finished 12th but I think we could have had a top-10 with just a few more laps in the race. I was a little disappointed to start the race because our Chevy was so far off from how it felt in qualifying on Saturday. Crew chief Keith Rodden and the rest of the RCR team stuck with it and we improved throughout the race. Our Chevy was as good as the leaders at one point. Overall, a good job by everyone on the No. 3 team today, and a good way to finish out the 2023 season." -Austin Dillon