Monday, Nov 06

RCR NCS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Nov 05 73
RCR NCS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway NK Photography Photo

Strong Finish to The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season for Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team
 

12th

21st

29th

"Great recovery by everyone on the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet team today. We finished 12th but I think we could have had a top-10 with just a few more laps in the race. I was a little disappointed to start the race because our Chevy was so far off from how it felt in qualifying on Saturday. Crew chief Keith Rodden and the rest of the RCR team stuck with it and we improved throughout the race. Our Chevy was as good as the leaders at one point. Overall, a good job by everyone on the No. 3 team today, and a good way to finish out the 2023 season."

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing's No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Show Speed in NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway 
 

25th

18th

14th

“Our 3CHI Camaro certainly ran better than where we finished today. We were loose early but crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys made adjustments throughout the race and got the car better. Unfortunately, as a team we made too many mistakes to contend for a top-10 finish today. We have a few things to clean up and improve on to be better entering next season, but everyone at RCR and ECR worked hard all season and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ryan Blaney Wins Cup Series Title as Ford Captures All Three 2023 NASCAR Championships Burton Ends 2023 Campaign With 26th-Place Finish »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.