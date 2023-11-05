CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX: Byron Claims Pole Position for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Post-Qualifying Media Availability Quotes: Q. William, do you feel like you guys have the race pace to match that? Obviously looking at the practice speeds yesterday, it seemed like the 20 and 12 had long run speed. Do you feel like you guys have that in the 24 car? WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, I don't know. I think we were right there in the mix. We definitely needed to connect our corner a little bit better and just kind of get our overall balance a little bit closer. Felt like we leaned heavily on some of the Chevy teammates, so thanks to Kyle Busch and RCR for some of the changes they made, also the 1 car. Feel like we have something to race with. Q. Knowing the 24 car's legacy, the championship dry spell, what are your thoughts? WILLIAM BYRON: I don't really think about that. I think, I mean, maybe when I got in the car it felt that way and thought about that, but not at this point. It's just all about our team that we've built. Yeah, it's great to have Jeff here and his support, and we share a bond, but I'm not thinking about that when I'm driving. Q. William, I don't know if you know, the restart zone was in one area yesterday, they moved it back. You're leading the field on the initial restart. Did that matter that they moved it back to where it was? Do you practice that? WILLIAM BYRON: I think it would have definitely been an adjustment given where it was, I mean, just watching the Truck race, kind of seeing how that played out. I think moving it back to the traditional spot is great. Kudos to them for doing that, recognizing it. I think yeah, I won't do anything different on the initial start. Just try to have a good start, I guess, get through the gears. Q. We've been through press conferences after press conferences to get to this point. Is this like a relief that now you get to get in the car and go race? WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, for sure (smiling). I mean, it's nice to be done with all the hoopla. It's going to be great to get in the car. I mean, it's been nice. I love it out here. We've done a lot of fun things. My friends are here. I'm just excited to kind of do normal stuff for the next 24 hours. Q. In the past races, it's come down to a final pit stop and a short green-flag run. How do you feel about confidence-wise your speed in the short run versus the long run? What's more important? WILLIAM BYRON: Try to be good the whole run. Honestly, for us it's not really that focused until maybe we see in the race what our weaknesses are. In practice, nobody ran 60 laps on tires to know what that falloff is going to be like. I felt like Q. William, your first time in the Championship 4. Have you gotten any advice from Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, the guys that have done it? WILLIAM BYRON: No, not really. I mean, I haven't really asked. I feel like it's just trying to experience it for myself. That's the best way you can learn. I feel like for me, I kind of go back to Xfinity days, what that felt like, because it was the same format, albeit a lot different competition. Yeah, I just kind of go back to my own experience because I feel like that's all that really matters. Q. I'm struck by seeing the two of you guys sitting up there. You're each respectively potentially the future of these two iconic teams, could go on to become a great rivalry. I'd like to hear you talk about each other as a driver, how the future feels like it's here. WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, Christopher and I have known each other since Truck. We spent a lot of time racing each other. I feel like that has continued into the Cup Series. We got in a little bit different time, a little bit different path. We've always raced really hard and with respect. It's good to race people all the way up through the ranks because I feel like you really respect those kind of people more so than just someone I guess who came in and you don't know anything about, so, yeah. Q. William, you talked about being in this format before in the Xfinity Series. There's a lot of talk about first-timers, pressure. Do you feel any pressure? Is it any different or a normal weekend in a lot of respects? WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, I mean, you're going to be nervous because that's normal. I think that having that experience was something that really stuck with me to get in the Cup Series. Yeah, no, I don't feel any different this week. I feel like it's a lot of pressure to get to the Final 4. I feel like all of us would say that it's a big accomplishment to get here. You'd like to have this every year. You'd like to this the same meaning behind the championship weekend. I'm excited. I feel like we have a great opportunity.