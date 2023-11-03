RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway… Kyle Busch made his first Phoenix Raceway NASCAR Cup Series start in 2005, scoring a respectable eighth-place finish in a Chevrolet. Busch has three victories at the Avondale, Ariz.-based track: 2005 (fall), 2018 (fall) and 2019 (spring). His most impressive victory came in the 2019 event where he led the most laps (177 of 312) and finished with an average running position of 2.02 – best of all drivers. Busch is the youngest NASCAR Cup Series race winner at Phoenix Raceway (20 years, 6 months, and 11 days). Busch (1,190) and Kevin Harvick (1,699) are the only drivers to lead over 1,000 laps all-time at Phoenix Raceway. Busch owns four poles in Cup Series competition at Phoenix Raceway, tied with Ryan Newman for the most all-time. He captured the top starting position in 2006 (spring), 2012 (fall), 2016 (spring) and 2019 (fall). Busch enters the final race of the 2023 Cup Series season 13th in the driver standings, 22 points outside the top-10. Did You Know? Busch scored an eighth-place finish earlier this spring (March 12, 2023) at Phoenix Raceway, marking his fourth consecutive top-10 at the 1.0-mile desert oval. He claimed his 26th top-10 in 36 starts at the Arizona track, giving the driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet a top-10 finish in 72.22 percent of the total starts at Phoenix. 3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First... 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: What is the key to running well at Phoenix Raceway? Does the car need to turn well in the center of the corner and be good on exit? “I would say the keys to running well at Phoenix Raceway are having grip and being able to roll the center of the corner. If you can have really good grip in your car, where the car turns in the middle of the corner and then you can get the throttle down on exit, that’s hugely important because that makes up all your lap time." How critical are managing the restarts at Phoenix Raceway? “Phoenix Raceway restarts are fun. They’re challenging, but fun. You know you have that big, wide front straightaway where the dogleg is that you can go all the way to the flat down on the apron and be five, six, seven wide or whatever and then you have to funnel down into a two-wide turn. That gets a little dicey but you know it’s cool when you can run different lines and be out of the crowd a little bit and make some passes on some restarts and get some positions on that. I’ve been fortunate to be fast on some restarts in years past and that helps me get some spots right off the bat on a restart. And then you settle in line and you go racing from there.”