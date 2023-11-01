Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his second start at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. He finished fifth and led two laps in the United Rentals 200 in March
- Smith currently sits 10th in the NXS points standings with one win, eight top fives and 12 top-10 finishes this season.
"We ran really well at Phoenix earlier in the year and had a strong enough car to finish in the top three. Even though it’s a mile long, Phoenix races like a short track, so I’m pretty excited to finish off the schedule there. While our past two finishes weren’t great, I think we’ll end the season on a positive note."
- Chandler Smith on Phoenix Raceway