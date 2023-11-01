JTG Daugherty Racing Approaches Nascar Cup Series Season Finale With Cheez-It® Crackers at Phoenix Raceway

The curtain is closing on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. It has been a whirlwind since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the iconic Daytona 500 and secured a spot in the top-16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Now, for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, JTG Daugherty Racing welcomes back Cheez-It® Crackers to the No. 47 Fry’s Camaro and aims to cap off the season with a strong finish.



“Cheez-It is delighted to join forces with Fry’s, our Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing on track and in stores for the final race at Phoenix,” said Erin Riggs, Vice President of Sales at Kellanova. “This partnership enables us to reach millions of brand loyal fans while supporting a fast-paced sport our consumers love. We look forward to wrapping up a great season with Ricky and the team!



“It’s fun to have Cheez-It on the car again,” said Stenhouse Jr., who is signing autographs for consumers from 1:30 PM to 3 PM at Fry’s located at 13730 W. Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. “Everyone loves Cheez-It including my wife Madyson. We appreciate their support and want to finish the season strong for them, Fry’s and all of our Kroger Racing partners.”



Cheez-It was co-primary for the first time this year at Talladega Superspeedway where Stenhouse Jr. finished 15th in April. Also, Cheez-It has placement on the decklid of the Olive Branch, Mississippi native’s Camaro, fire suit, race equipment, race car hauler and more during his entire journey this season. Along the way, Stenhouse Jr. has collected two top-five and 9 top-10 finishes in addition to his life-changing Daytona 500 victory thanks to our partners.



“Winning the Daytona 500 this year and being able to represent our sport all over the country was special,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I take pride in that. It was a great opportunity to promote our race team, our Kroger Racing partners and all of NASCAR.”



To bookend the season with another victory is an attainable goal for the No. 47 Fry’s / Cheez-It Camaro team entering Phoenix Raceway. Stenhouse Jr.’s best finish there is fourth and he has a total of one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Cup Series.



“We learned a lot at Phoenix earlier this season,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We hope it pays off for us this weekend with the No. 47 Fry’s / Cheez-It Camaro.”



For the season finale, live coverage on November 5th begins at 3 PM ET on NBC, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) live from Phoenix Raceway.



JTG Racing PR