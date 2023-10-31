RFK Advance | Phoenix II

Pace Laps:

In tracks the Cup Series visits twice, Chris Buescher has seen significant improvements in the return race, netting 52 total positions in the eight two-time races this season (Daytona, Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond, Martinsville, Talladega, Kansas, Darlington).

Brad Keselowski has been Mr. Consistent as of late, and is the only driver to finish top five in every stage in the Round of 8 (Las Vegas, Homestead, Martinsville). He amassed 41 stage points in that stretch, third-most among all drivers, and the most among non-playoff cars.

The 2023 season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as both RFK drivers sit top-8 in points entering the finale.

Keselowski at Phoenix

Starts: 28

Wins: --

Top-10s: 13

Poles: 2 (2014, 2021)

He is a two-time Xfinity Series winner in Phoenix including winning the 2018 race in the No. 22 entry, and in 2014 for Team Penske. Overall he has 21 NXS starts with 5 top-10s. He also made two Truck Series starts in 2005 and 2008 with a best finish of sixth in his own No. 19 truck for BKR.

Keselowski has two poles (2014, 2021) with an average starting position of 13.2, and is coming off a fourth-place qualifying effort this spring.

He’s led 284 laps in 15 different races and has six top-10s in the spring race alone at the 1-mile track.

Keselowski makes his 29 th Cup start in Phoenix this weekend where he has 13 top-10s with an average finish of 13.9. He has three top-10s in his last six starts, and finished 18 th there this spring.

Buescher at Phoenix

Starts: 15

Wins: --

Top-10s: 1

Poles: --

Buescher also made four Xfinity Series starts in Arizona for Jack Roush with a best finish of 12 th (2014).

Buescher’s best qualifying effort stands as 17 th (2019, 2021) as he has an average starting position of 25.1.

Buescher makes his 16 th Cup start in Phoenix this weekend. Last spring he ran his best race there to date with a P10 finish. He most recently finished 15 th this spring.

RFK Historically in Phoenix

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1993; Jeff Burton, 2000, 2003; Matt Kenseth, 2002; Kurt Busch, 2005; Carl Edwards, 2010, 2013)

Hooked on Phoenix: RFK has 303 combined starts at Phoenix, totaling 17 wins, 75 top-five and 135 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have nine poles and have led 4,032 laps at the 1-mile track.

Winning in the Desert: RFK has won at Phoenix in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, with the organization’s first win coming in the fall of 1993 with NASCAR Hall of Famer and former driver Mark Martin in the NCS. RFK won the second-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix in 2000 and former driver Greg Biffle claimed the organization’s 100th overall NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Phoenix in 2009. Former driver Carl Edwards also won at the track that fall to give RFK the season sweep. All in all, six drivers have won NASCAR races for RFK at Phoenix (Martin, Biffle, Edwards, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Joe Ruttman). In addition, Edwards swept Phoenix in the fall of 2010, winning both the NXS and NCS events.

Xfinity Success: Phoenix was one of the strongest tracks for RFK’s Xfinity program. In 93 starts, the organization won eight times, earned 27 top-fives, 53 top-10s and has led 1,406 laps. RFK most recently went to victory lane with Edwards in Nov. 2010. Its eight wins rank most of any track on the circuit behind only Charlotte (12), Darlington (15), Richmond (9) and Rockingham (10).