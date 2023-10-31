Ford Performance - Phoenix Championship Advance

BLANEY AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

Sunday will mark Ryan Blaney’s 16th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway and he’s looking to continue a roll that has seen him post four straight Top-5 finishes.

After registering back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2021 and 2022, Blaney has gone on to post second-place efforts in his last two starts. Overall, Blaney has 10 Top-10 and six Top-5 performances at the one-mile track.

A year ago in this event, Blaney qualified second and led 109 laps. He finished second in Stage 1 and won Stage 2 before ending up second overall to Penske teammate Joey Logano, who won the race and the championship.