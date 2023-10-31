Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Chevron Delo Ford Mustang Team Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: After racing at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, McDowell sits 15th in championship points. McDowell earned his career-best finish of 13th at the Phoenix Raceway earlier this season. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “This season is another one for the Front Row Motorsports history books. I am so incredibly proud of this team and Michael. We really grew together and showed that we can be and should be competitive every weekend. We expect to be up front no matter the race. “I am excited to do that one final time this year in Phoenix.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “I always enjoy racing at the Phoenix Raceway. It’s a special race for me because it gives me the opportunity to race in front of my hometown friends and family. This season has been great for us and we’re going to keep improving. “I really want to thank all our partners this season for their support. Love’s Travel Stops, and this weekend their partner Chevron Delo, they are a huge part of why we can continue to succeed.”