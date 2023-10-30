RCR NCS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

“We were just too loose in the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet for much of the race at Martinsville Speedway today. Crew chief Randall Burnett and everyone on the BetMGM Chevrolet team worked hard and we made several adjustments to fight our loose handling condition and give us more grip. We were set back by an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel early in the race. By the end of the race, we were pretty decent. We were about the same as everybody else, but it’s hard to make up distance when you lose track position early. Certainly not the day we wanted. We’re going to do everything we can to finish our season on a high note next weekend at Phoenix Raceway." -Kyle Busch