Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

Layne Riggs, No. 11 Infinity Communications Group Chevrolet Camaro Layne Riggs qualified 19th for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Out of the gate, Riggs was reminded by his spotter, Frank Deiny, to not overdrive the corners. Doing so, he gained two positions while battling in the outside lane. An early caution fell on lap five, and Riggs radioed to his crew chief, Jason Trinchere, that the No. 11 was snug in the center and stressed that it was very challenging to pass. Moving up a row after the choose cone, Riggs restarted 15th. As tire pressures continued to build on the Infinity Communications Chevrolet, Riggs reported that the car was snappy loose. As the caution fell on lap 41, Riggs was called to pit road from the 17th position. Amid pit road confusion, Riggs pitted for tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. Upon returning to the track, he was notified that he drove through too many pit boxes on his initial approach and had to restart from the tail end of the longest line. Shortly after the restart on lap 49 the green and white checkered flag waved, concluding stage one. Riggs was scored 29th.

While the No. 11 was experiencing tight handling conditions, Riggs and his team opted to stay out during the stage caution to regain track position. Starting stage two from the 17th position, Riggs was heavily reminded to protect the bottom line. As he continued to fight in the bottom lane, Riggs was spun out by the No. 00 on lap 73, which brought out the caution. Pitting for tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment, Riggs restarted 32nd. The field fell under another caution nine laps into the run, and the No. 11 team decided to stay out. Restarting 24th on lap 94, Riggs was able to make gains to finish out stage two in the 18th position.

Electing not to pit during the stage caution, Riggs restarted the final stage in the first position. As Riggs set the pace, he was reminded to be smart and to drive straight into the corners. After leading nine laps, the no. 11 succumbed to other cars with fresher tires and fell back to fourth. Maintaining in the top five, Riggs was spun again, this time be the no. 1 car on lap 153. Expressing that his Chevrolet had good drive off but was free on entry, he came to pit road for tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. As he was returning to the track, Riggs was plagued with another pit road penalty, this time he was too fast exiting in zone seven. Serving the penalty of restarting at the tail end of the longest line, Riggs fired off from 32nd on lap 160. Out of tires and bewitched by a slew of cautions, Riggs started to inch his way towards the front of the field. Back in the top five by lap 200, Riggs states that the consistent cautions were helping his advancement because the no. 11 machine was great for two to three laps and then fell off. With six laps to go Riggs was involved in a multi-car incident halting the field under a red flag. Riggs brought the Infinity Communications chevy to pit road for right side tires and fuel. Being penalized for pitting too early, Riggs restarted at the tail end of the longest line in 20th. With three laps to go the drama heated up and the field saw chaos in the final turn on the last lap. Becoming collected but still capable of driving, Riggs floored his chevy across the finish line to close out lap 250 in the 11th position. "After surviving all of the adversity thrown at me and the 11 team and going from the back to the front multiple times, I am thrilled that we were able to limp across the finish line in 11th. I had a long of fun, learned a ton and even got to lead some laps. I am really thankful to my Kaulig Racing team and Infinity Communications for giving me the chance to live out my dreams by racing at such a high level. I hope we can work together again in the future." - Layne Riggs