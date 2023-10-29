Championship 4 locked in for NASCAR Powerball Playoff Finale

The Championship 4 is set for the $1 million drawing in the inaugural NASCAR Powerball Playoff™. NASCAR® and Powerball® announced today, during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the four finalists who have won a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5, and entry into the $1 million drawing.

The four finalists in the Championship 4, include:

Donald Pope – Michigan City, IN

Stephanie Walker – West Point, MS

Peter Schmitz – Santa Fe, NM

Barbara Wipf – Sioux Falls, SD

Each finalist has a 1 in 4 chance of winning the $1 million grand prize in the next and final drawing of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff™. The drawing will be broadcast live on NBC during pre-race coverage of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 5 starting at 2 p.m. EST.

The VIP trip for the Championship 4 includes roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations – double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 4 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway including NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, and Victory Lane access, welcome dinner and all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

The four semi-finalists cut from the playoff in the third elimination drawing have each won a $7,500 prize for making it to the Round of 8, they include:

Misty Goad – Tucson, AZ

Marcelo Jo – Boca Raton, FL

Walter Held – Independence, KY

Angela Tamba – Harrisburg, PA

All semi-finalists entered the national promotion through one of 24 participating state lotteries. Participating lotteries held in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2023 NASCAR regular season to form a national pool of entrants. Sixteen semi-finalists were randomly selected from the national pool to compete in a series of elimination drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs, with cash prizes awarded to all 16 semi-finalists based on their elimination position.

Drawing Announcement Date Race Playoffs 1. Round of 16 Aug. 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway 16 semi-finalists advance 2. Round of 12 Sept. 16 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway 12 semi-finalists advance, 4 eliminated win $2,500 3. Round of 8 Oct. 8 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway 8 semi-finalists advance, 4 eliminated win $5,000 4. Championship 4 Oct. 29 Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway 4 finalists advance & win VIP trips, 4 eliminated win $7,500 5. $1 Million Drawing Nov. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, Phoenix Raceway ONE $1 million winner, 3 eliminated win $10,000

Lotteries that participated in the inaugural NASCAR Powerball Playoff include Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.