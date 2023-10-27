RCR Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Martinsville Speedway… Kyle Busch will be making his 37th start at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. The driver of the BetMGM Chevrolet has two victories at the .526-mile oval (2016-spring and 2017-fall). His victory in 2016 came in dominating fashion. Busch led 352 of 500 laps and boasted an average running position in the race of 1.49, becoming the first driver to score a NASCAR national series sweep at Martinsville Speedway (he won the Truck Series race the day prior to his Cup victory). In 2017, Busch claimed his second Martinsville victory in NASCAR Overtime when he held off Martin Truex Jr. Busch also has two pole positions at Martinsville Speedway (2014 and 2018). He has led 1,429 laps in Cup competition at the track, third-best among active drivers. Did You Know? Entering this weekend’s race, Busch has been running at the finish in 35 consecutive Martinsville Speedway races. He has 21 top-10 finishes at the Virginia short track, averaging a top-10 finish in 58.3 percent of those races. Tight Points Battle... Busch enters Martinsville Speedway in 12th-place in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, nine points behind 10th and 12 points ahead of 13th. About BetMGM... BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Group, BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands, including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. Always Bet Responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, Call 1-800-GAMBLER. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: Do you think that Martinsville Speedway is the most challenging short track on the schedule? “Martinsville Speedway is a challenging short track. I think with the Next Gen race car it’s become a bigger challenge just with the fact that everybody is a lot closer. Little setup differences with the old car meant an awful lot in speed and it seems like little setup differences with this car doesn’t really mean a whole lot so everybody runs the same speed no matter what. It just makes it tough to pass. Track position is everything. The aero affects when you get behind guys. It makes it tough to move around and find grip in other grooves in order to make moves. It seemed like with the old car you could definitely follow a lot better and keep yourself closer to the guy in front of you so if he made a little, tiny mistake you could pounce on that and make a pass. How physically and mentally demanding is racing at Martinsville Speedway? “The racing at Martinsville Speedway is pretty demanding. You’re on the brakes all the time and steering all the time. You’re trying to feel that grip and not slip. You want to carry your speed as fast as you can while off the gas. The biggest thing that I learned that made me better at Martinsville Speedway is how fast can you go slow. You actually spend more of the lap off the throttle than you do on the throttle so it’s about figuring out how to go slow fast.” How important is it to qualify well at Martinsville Speedway, not only for track position to start the race but also regarding pit selection? “Qualifying well at Martinsville Speedway is now more important than what it once was. I remember it used to be that it didn’t matter how you qualified. I was never a really good qualifier at Martinsville but you could always race towards the front, pick up some positions on pit road, and get myself in a good position for the end of the race. I think track position and pit selection with qualifying well is very important. There’s four to five really, really good pit stalls on pit road and if you can get one of those pit stalls then that can really make or break your day on pit road.”