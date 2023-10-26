LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway II

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Returning for More: After briefly stepping aside to let John Hunter Nemechek pilot the No. 42 entry last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Carson Hocevar returns to the seat for the final two races of the season at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 29th and Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5th. Hocevar has driven the Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet for LEGACY M.C. in six races this year, producing a best finish of 11th at Bristol Motor Speedway. He was signed to drive the No. 77 Camaro for Spire Motorsports full-time next year and is expected to compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

Sights on a Championship: Hocevar is coming off of a huge win in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and is now locked into the Championship 4. Seeking his first Truck Series championship, Hocevar has had a dream season up to this point. Capturing four victories at Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Richmond Raceway, on top of last weekend's win at Homestead-Miami Speedway, he has the most wins of any competitor within the series. Joining him in the Championship 4 are the likes of GMS Racing's Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, and Ben Rhodes. The NCTS season finale will be hosted at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 3rd.

On The Air: On Thursday, Hocevar will co-host Sirius XM NASCAR Radio's "On Track" show with Danielle Trotta and Larry McReynolds from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Eastern Time. He will break down the weekend's news and highlights from Homestead-Miami as well as preview the upcoming race at Martinsville. Hocevar has shown interest in adding a broadcasting role to his resumé, and has the desire to commentate races in other series next year.

Hot Diggity Dog: Hocevar will be serving up the famous Martinsville hot dogs at the "Hot Dog Stand" in the infield on Sunday morning as a fun piece of content to be documented by NASCAR Productions and shown on the big screens placed around the racetrack for the fans to enjoy.

Luke at Martinsville: Luke Lambert has made 20 NASCAR Cup Series start as a crew chief at Martinsville Speedway. Lambert's best finish at 'The Paperclip' was a third-place result in the fall, 2014 race while working with Ryan Newman. His drivers have had six top-10 finishes in the Cup Series races, and have led for a total of seven laps. Lambert has also made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville, posting a best result of fourth place in last year's fall race. In April this year, the No. 42 team started 29th and finished in 30th place.

Carson Appearances: Fans attending the Martinsville race will have opportunities to meet LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet:

Merchandise Rig Autograph Session | Sunday, Oct. 29th: Carson will sign autographs at the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise trailer in the Martinsville Speedway Fan Zone from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM on race day.

Team Chevy Stage Q&A Session | Sunday, Oct. 29th: Following his autograph session at the merchandise trailer, Hocevar will hold a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage from 11:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

Breast Cancer Awareness: For the final race held in October, a team tradition that has taken place for many years will continue at Martinsville Speedway. Both LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ cars will carry pink ribbons onboard to honor family members of the respective car's crew members that have been affected by breast cancer.

Quoting Carson Hocevar: Martinsville hot dogs or shifting at short tracks, which are you more a fan of?

"I'm a fan of Martinsville hot dogs, but I probably need to be more of a fan of eating them post-race though. I ate some before the race when we had a rain delay last year. Ross (Chastain) and I didn't think we were going to race so we started 'pounding dogs' and all of the sudden they told us we were going to go racing and we just looked at each other and said, 'oh no'. I'm excited to get back there though, because it's always been a fun racetrack with the trucks. I don't know if I'm going to be a fan of shifting at short tracks; it just seems like there's a bunch going on, but I've never done it before so I can't say yes or no yet. Hopefully we can qualify up front for the race with our Sunseeker Resort Chevy, because that's going to be the key for sure. It'll be good to hop back in the No. 42 car to finish out the year with these last two races for LEGACY M.C.!"