Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset heading to Martinsville Speedway: "It’s obviously both comforting and exciting to know that the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team is locked into the Championship 4 by our (Las) Vegas (Motor Speedway) win. Martinsville (Speedway) had historically been a challenging track for me and transparently not a favorite. In April, our team was able to help change that. Securing my first win at the Virginia short track was super rewarding. Our team is always actively trying to build consistency, so really focusing on another solid weekend in Martinsville would help us build a good mindset to tackle the championship at Phoenix (Raceway)."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the No. 5 team's confidence at Martinsville: "We certainly enjoy going to Martinsville (Speedway). It’s a track I’ve gone to since I was a kid and it’s also just a tough track in general. I know Kyle (Larson) doesn’t give himself the credit he deserves coming to Martinsville (Speedway) and he has come a long way. We’ve had some strong runs there lately but would recognize the fact that you’ve got to be sharp on your setup, balance and approach to the race. We’ve got to do the things we can do to make sure Kyle (Larson) is comfortable making speed. We have all of those things on our minds. We want to perform at a very high level and keep our strength at a high level to keep us operating at the level that we need to go into Phoenix."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Martinsville: "Martinsville (Speedway) is very challenging because it’s very hard to get your balance right there. I feel like getting the balance proper and perfect is like a knife edge at that track. You can go from being really good to really bad with not even changing anything potentially, just the track adjusting throughout a race and laying rubber or picking up rubber after a restart or something. It’s a very fine line of getting it right. Hopefully, we’re on the good side of that this weekend."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the significance of having Elliott back behind the wheel for the spring Martinsville race: "That race was unique for a lot of reasons. Chase (Elliott) getting the chance to qualify was important. We made a few collective errors there that hurt us and I think we should have had a much better lap than that. Being able to go over that and prepare for that helps a lot. Hopefully, we qualify better and it results in getting a good pit stall. We were just going over some pit road stuff that we feel like we can improve on. So yeah, just having that firsthand experience generates a lot of valuable areas of improvement. It was really good to be able to have him back for the race in the spring, for sure."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what his preparation and goals are for this weekend at Martinsville: "We spent this week digging through notes from earlier this year and last at Martinsville (Speedway). There was a wheel force test last week running the new tire so the teams could get information. We’re just trying to use what we have to hopefully get the car in a good place for when it’s unloaded. The fun thing about racing is you’re trying to get to the final four to go for a championship but it comes down to we all want to win every week. When you peel away all the layers of racing, it’s all about winning. We do the same processes every week with the goal of winning. That’s our number one goal still and there’s nothing like having winning momentum heading into Phoenix (Raceway)."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what the car needs for a good setup at Martinsville: "It starts with a good practice and qualifying on Saturday at Martinsville (Speedway). I think with this new tire we should have more grip but we’re supposed to have more fall off. You never really know about that until you get to the race. The tire was designed to make the car harder to drive, so that’s definitely something we have to tackle. It always starts with the entry to the corner and at Martinsville it’s hard because you can’t be loose in but you can’t be tight either. You have to be able to get to the curb in the center of the turn at the right spot and the right angle and that comes down to having the correct braking. If you do those things, you should have some turn at the center point and then the exit takes care of itself."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what it takes to win at Martinsville: "Martinsville (Speedway) is such a tough place to win at. You have to have good pit stops, a clean race car and make changes as the track evolves – a lot has to go your way to run well here. Obviously, we finished 11th in the spring and I won there in 2021, so those good runs give me confidence to go be competitive again this weekend. We know it’s a long race and we will do everything we can to prepare for this Sunday and try to be there at the end."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to Martinsville this weekend: "Last time we were in Martinsville, Alex (Bowman) narrowly missed out on a top-10 day. We had decent speed for most of the day and just got caught out on a pit cycle. Kyle (Larson) won in the spring and along with Hendrick Motorsports' rich history of success at this track, I am confident we can bring a solid car to compete with this Sunday. This weekend will be about building our notebook for next year and getting Alex in contention. The goal remains the same – get our No. 48 up front and contend for the win. These last two races will be about building momentum into the 2024 season."