RCR Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway... In 70 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 11 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021). The team has reeled off four consecutive top-five finishes entering this weekend’s 400-mile event (2020 – present). 

 

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway... RCR owns four NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway, highlighted by Tyler Reddick’s championship-clinching victory in 2019. Myatt Snider grabbed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the track in 2021.  Jeff Burton rallied from a 30th-place starting position to win in 2007, leading the final 26 laps. Kevin Harvick scored a dominating win in 2003, leading 108 of 203 laps.

 

RCR Fan Day to Kick Off Martinsville Race Weekend Next Week... Prior to the NASCAR race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, race fans are encouraged to make a “pit stop” at Richard Childress Racing’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina for the race team’s 2023 RCR Fan Day celebration. On Friday, October 27th, the Fan Day will feature RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series stars, a hauler parade, merchandise haulers, food trucks, shop tours and even a pickleball tournament. To learn more, visit https://www.rcrracing.com/fanday2023/

 

Catch the Action... The NASCAR Xfinity Series Homestead-Miami 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, October 21, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

 

Follow Sunday’s Action... The NASCAR Cup Series 4 EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, October 15, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway... Austin Dillon has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has completed 100% of the laps run at the 1.5-mile oval. His best Cup Series finish at the track is a fourth-place result he earned in the fall of 2022. Dillon has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, acquiring three top-five finishes, including a best finish of second in 2015 after leading 16 laps. In three NASCAR Truck Series starts, Dillon won the pole in 2010 and earned a best finish of 10th in 2011. Dillon clinched the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Championship and the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at the track.

 

About TRACKER Off Road... Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service, and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

 

About Bass Pro Shops... Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as "one of America's Best Employers." Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

 

Meet Dillon... Join Dillon and Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) for a sunrise service in the Fan Midway on Sunday at 10:10 a.m. ET. The driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet is scheduled to participate in a faith-based Q&A with MRO pastor Nick Terry. Dillon is also scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR Merchandise Hauler at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday to greet race fans in the Fan Midway. Stop by and pick up new RCR gear. Additionally, Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevrolet stage in the Fan Midway at 11a.m. ET.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Homestead-Miami Speedway?

I look forward to returning to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last year was a great race for our No. 3 team, finishing fourth. We were two spots away from winning the race and I feel like we can improve and race for the win this weekend. Homestead-Miami Speedway is a driver’s racetrack. We can move around in the corners to find the best line and it’s a track that’s been good to me in my career with winning a NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. The Miami atmosphere is just one of the things I love about this time of year. There is nice weather and fans always show up to support NASCAR racing."
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway… Kyle Busch will make his 19th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet has two wins at the 1.5-mile speedway, earning victories in 2015 and 2019. He is one of just three active drivers with multiple wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Busch has racked up eight consecutive top-10 finishes at the track (2015 – present) and has 10 top-10s in the last 11 races. He also owns the all-time race record at Homestead-Miami Speedway, averaging 142.654 mph on his way to winning the 2019 event and his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

 

On A Roll Heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway… Busch scored a third-place finish this past weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his 10th top-five of the 2023 season. He enters this weekend’s race 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, 22 points behind 10th-place Ross Chastain.

 

Did You Know? The No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing has two top-five finishes in the last three Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series races, including a second-place effort by Tyler Reddick in 2021. 

 

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First... 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Is Homestead-Miami Speedway the ideal design with its size, shape, and progressive banking?

“Homestead-Miami Speedway is a really cool racetrack. I feel like its design, its shape and everything with the progressive banking is really neat. It lends itself to some really good racing, from the bottom, middle and top and trying different lines, going in low and exiting high or going in high and exiting low. There are all kinds of opportunities for crisscross moves and some other cool stuff and that’s always pretty fun.”

 

Is the preferred groove at Homestead-Miami Speedway right up against the wall or can you make another line (middle of the track or at the bottom) work effectively?

“The preferred groove is right up against the wall. That’s the fastest way around. You can do that every lap an inch away from the wall and not hit it but it takes so much focus, attention, and skill to be so perfect to do that. There are only a couple of guys that can really do that and do it comfortably all day long. I’ve always been the best around the bottom and have been really good at entering high and bringing the car down and exiting low or in the middle. Those were my favorite lines to run when we won championships in 2015 and 2019 but those races ended at night.” 

 

Do you consider the 2015 and 2019 Homestead-Miami Speedway races two of the best that you’ve ever driven in the Cup Series? 

“Obviously 2015 and 2019 were very rewarding years. I would just say that we kind of let the race play out naturally and let it kind of come to us and we were fortunate enough to be out front when it mattered and we won. The best one was 2017. That year we came up just short of Truex. We were fast, had a dominant car and were ahead of him on a pit cycle and then a caution came out and they were able to get ahead of us. It just took me too many laps in traffic to get back up to them and by the time I got there I had my tires burned up.”
 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Homestead-Miami Speedway... Sheldon Creed has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, capturing a 17th-place finish last season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet. The Alpine, Cali. native has three NASCAR Truck Series starts on his resume, earning a best finish of fifth in 2018.

 

Points Check... With two races remaining in the Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8, Creed currently holds the eighth position in the driver championship point standings. The 26-year-old is 41 points behind the cutline for the Championship Four.

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“Last week, our No. 2 Whelen team struggled at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so we aren’t in a great points situation anymore. It makes it a little tougher these next two weeks. I’m looking forward to Homestead-Miami though. It’s in my top-five favorite tracks. We were pretty quick there last year. Just had a couple flat tires from hitting the wall when running the fence. I will run up there again, but I will need to be disciplined not to hit the wall. Running the top line is a tire thing. You have to be patient for it to come in, but once it’s ready, I will be there. Honestly, I hope we just have a solid race car and have a shot at the win. That’s all I can ask for.” 
 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Homestead-Miami Speedway... Austin Hill has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, leading 19 laps and earning a ninth-place result last season while piloting the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet. The Winston, Ga. native also has five NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Florida speedway, capturing one victory in 2019 and one pole in 2020.

 

Pushing for the Final Four... With two races remaining in the Xfinity Series Playoffs, Hill currently sits in the third position in the driver championship point standings. The 29-year-old driver has a 19-point lead over the Championship Four cutline. In the opening race of the Round of 8, Hill lost only two points to the leader.

  

About United Rentals... United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

 

Turns for Troops... Through their Turns for Troops program, United Rentals will donate $50 for each lap that Hill completes in his United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro during the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Funds from the Turns for Troops program, support Operation Homefront – an organization that has a mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What are your thoughts about racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“In the Truck Series, I would run the bottom quite a bit. We were really fast and able to wrap the bottom so well that I never ran close to the wall. In the Xfinity Series, when the top lane comes in, you need to be up there to gain speed. Running up against the fence is something that you have to trust yourself with doing. Our United Rentals Chevrolet was able to lead laps at Homestead-Miami last year, so I hope that our car has speed in it once again. The main goal for the weekend is to extend our points lead above the cutline as much as possible. If we can win the race, we will do everything in power to do so. But if we can’t, we need to earn stage points and get the best finish possible before heading into Martinsville Speedway next week.” 

