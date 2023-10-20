Saturday, Oct 21

Freeway Insurance Expands Partnership with Trackhouse & Daniel Suárez for 2024 NASCAR Season

NASCAR Cup Series News
Friday, Oct 20 38
Freeway Insurance Expands Partnership with Trackhouse &amp; Daniel Suárez for 2024 NASCAR Season NK Photography Photo

Auto insurance can sometimes get confusing and expensive, especially with rates increasing as they are in many states.

Freeway Insurance joined with NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez, the only Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race, and his Trackhouse Racing team in 2021 to ensure everyone knows low-cost car insurance is available to people who need it, regardless of their driving record. Everyone deserves a second chance.

During the last two years, the combination led to a national television and digital advertising campaign featuring Suárez in both English and Spanish, and customer outreach across the nation. Freeway Insurance recognition among NASCAR viewers and the public dramatically increased as millions of television viewers and social media fans watched Suárez on the racetrack and in commercials.

Building on that success, Freeway Insurance announced an expansion of primary sponsorship to 12 races in the 2024 season, including serving as the primary sponsor for Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet in the 66th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 – NASCAR’s most important and viewed race.

“We value our partnership with Trackhouse and Daniel Suárez who has become a powerful ambassador of our Freeway brand and an influential voice in our own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Daniel’s story inspires us and deeply connects to the daily lives and goals of our Hispanic customers,” said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution company in the United States.

“Thousands of race fans have met Daniel at Freeway Insurance stores across the country and we want him to meet and share his story with even more in 2024. He has been part of our national advertising initiatives and has taken us to new customers. We want to continue with that effort and scale our presence in NASCAR so when you see the No. 99 racing by you immediately think of Freeway Insurance.”

Freeway Insurance will serve as the No. 99 team's provider for all lines of insurance and the exclusive provider of auto insurance to Trackhouse Racing.

Suárez said he’s been honored to take the Freeway Insurance message to new audiences.

“Freeway Insurance has been there for me just like it’s been there for thousands of customers who rely on the brand for affordable insurance solutions, and I’m excited to continue our relationship,” Suárez said. “I take great pride in having the Freeway Insurance name on our cars and hope to make them and our NASCAR fans proud next year.”

To learn more about Freeway Insurance, visit Freeway.com.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Todd Gilliland and Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Make Donation to Baptists Health Systems’ Grand Gala RCR Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.